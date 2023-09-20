Dale Hollow Delivers 'Cowboys On TV'

(The Syndicate) THE Country Music Superstar (Trademark Pending) Dale Hollow will release his debut album Hack of the Year next week on September 29 via Tender Loving Empire Records.
A bit Andy Kaufman, a little Orville Peck, and a hint of Father John Misty, Dale Hollow has been called "Relentlessly Entertaining" by Rolling Stone and Hack of the Year is a hoot, full of crooning, shuffling beats, yelps, and plenty of self-effacing singalongs.
There's a stream of consciousness at work on the album, most notably with "Cowboys on TV," a hootenanny take on listicle songs (akin to "It's the End of the World As We Know It"). The video was released today and the track will be out this Friday, September 22.
"This was a song that was rewritten in the studio," says Hollow. "Yourstruly did NOT like the original version, which was MUCH different, outside of the song's INFECTIOUS hook, 'I just wanna be a cowboy'. The rest was a result of a #google search input as follows: 'Famous actors who have played cowboys.' And thus, a PHENOMENAL song was born. Some are saying this is the first time a HUMAN (Yourstruly) and a ROBOT (Google) have ever written an INSTANT country #classic."
Dale released "Big Rig In The Sky" last month, where he serenades his kidnappers to take a highway to heaven, and announced Hack of the Year earlier this summer with a video for the title track.
While there's a bit of an arched eyebrow that comes along with some of Hollow's work, Hack of the Year and the live show are musically savvy. Credit there goes to Hollow's partners in crime, The Long Con, featuring music vets Chris Winfree, Dalton Smith, Miranda McLaughlin, and Nick Morelly. "My best talent is finding more talented and capable musicians," says Dale.
Dale Hollow and The Long Con have expanded their Fall tour across the country, running up the West Coast and anchored by a performance at Orville Peck's Rodeo at Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneertown, CA on Nov 11 and 12. A full list of tour dates can be found below with more to be added.
Is it all an act? While Hollow does admit he wants to take "a bit of the piss out of some of the self-seriousness" of Americana and country music, he's legitimately a huge fan of the genre (and a Nashville native). "We have country music fans coming on board," he says. "I'm just placing myself in the country music world in an unorthodox way. But I think you could be anyone who likes music and enjoy our show, whether you prefer Luke Bryan or Beach House."
Dale Hollow Tour Dates
Sep 29 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
Oct 06 - Nashville, TN - The Basement (Special Outdoor Show)
Oct 07 - Asheville, NC - New Belgium Brewery - Tour de Fat
Oct 08 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar
Oct 29 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern
Oct 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Bottle Rocket Social Hall
Nov 01 - Newport, KY - Southgate House Revival Room
Nov 02 - Indianapolis, IK - Lo-Fi Lounge
Nov 03 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar
Nov 05 - Lawrence, KS - Replay Lounge
Nov 07 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall
Nov 09 - Salt Lake City, UT - Garage On Beck
Nov 10 & 11 - Pioneertown, CA - Orville Peck's Rodeo @ Pappy + Harriet's
Nov 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Hotel Cafe
Nov 14 - San Francisco, CA - Hotel Utah
Nov 15 - Folsom, CA - Folsom Hotel Saloon
Nov 16 - Redding, CA - The Dip
Nov 18 - Portland, OR - The Bunk Bar
Nov 19 - Seattle, WA - Barboza
