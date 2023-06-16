Dallas Burrow Releases New Album 'Blood Brothers'

() With his brand new LP Blood Brothers, Dallas Burrow wanted to chase something a little more refined and a little more polished than his previous two in-the-moment sounding efforts, Southern Wind and Dallas Burrow. With the creative vision and technical talent of producer Jonathan Tyler, Burrow took everything he'd learned from the last two album cycles, plus a lot more experience on tour, and brought a new outlook-not to mention what he calls "some of the best songs I've ever written"-into the recording studio, crafting his best work to date.
Out now via Soundly Music, Blood Brothers finds the pair of Burrow and Tyler chasing down new tones influenced by everything from Stax to Muscle Shoals to New Orleans, but lyrically, Burrow's journey through his own history and influences steals the show. "The songs on Blood Brothers tell about where I'm from, where I've been, what I've done, and what I've seen," says Burrow. "They tell of life, death, love, faith, youthful rebellion, finding acceptance, the state of the world, as well as the story of my father and his connection to Townes Van Zandt, and how that has helped shape my own musical journey, my dedication to family, and approach to life in general."
Fans can now stream or purchase Blood Brothers in its entirety at this link and check out the official music videos for "Only Game In Town," "Starry Eyes" and "Out My Window" at their respective links. Burrow will take the stage tonight at Austin's famed Saxon Pub before taking his lively show on the road all summer long, including a stop in Nashville for AmericanaFest this September.
Catch Dallas Burrow On Tour:
June 16 - Austin, TX - The Saxon Pub
June 17 - Hunter, TX - Riley's Tavern
June 18 - New Braunfels, TX - Redbird Listening Room
June 23 - San Antonio, TX - The Lonesome Rose
June 24 - San Marcos, TX - Cheatham Street Warehouse
June 30 - Houston, TX - The Mucky Duck
July 1 - Dripping Springs, TX - Ghost Note Brewing
July 2 - Fischer, TX - Devil's Backbone Tavern
July 7 & 8 - Red River, NM - Motherlode Saloon
July 14 - Nashville, TN - WMOT Finally Friday at 3rd & Lindsley
July 15 - Nashville, TN - The Eighth Room
July 21 - New Braunfels, TX - Freiheit Country Store
July 22 - Luckenbach, TX - Luckenbach Dancehall
July 27 - Lubbock, TX - The Blue Light
July 28 - Ft Worth, TX - Magnolia Motor Lounge
July 29 - Hunter, TX - Riley's Tavern
Aug. 2 - La Grande, OR - Union County
Aug. 3 - Portland, OR - Topaz Farm
Aug. 4 - Sisters, OR - The Belfry
Aug. 5 - Carson City, NV - Nashville Social Club
Aug. 6 - Arbuckle, CA - Burgie's
Aug. 7 - Bakersfield, CA - Pyrenees Cafe
Aug. 9 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe's Alley
Aug. 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
Aug. 11 & 12 - Lake Havasu, AZ - Jermey's Juke Joint
Aug. 13 - Mesa, AZ - Roosters Country
Aug. 17 - Amarillo, TX - Golden Light
Aug. 19 - Red River, NM - 8750 Festival
Aug. 25 - Kingsbury, TX - Gringo's Ice House
Aug. 26 - New Braunfels, TX - Riley's Tavern
Sept. 1 - Port Isabel - Hopper Haus
Sept. 8 - Driftwood, TX - Wings Over Wimberley Bat Festival
Sept. 23 - Nashville, TN - Station Inn - AmericanaFest
Sept. 28 - San Angelo, TX - House of Fifi Dubois
Sept. 29 - Canyon, TX - Lula's Boom Boom Room
Sept. 30 - Red River, NM - Motherlode Saloon
Oct. 20 - La Grange, TX - Bugle Boy
Oct. 21 - Kountze, TX - Indian Springs supporting Uncle Lucius
Nov. 3 - Macon, GA - Society Garden
Nov 4. Greenville, SC - Doc's Tavern
Nov. 5 - Dunn, NC - Bird's Nest Listening Room
Nov. 25 - New Braunfels, TX - Riley's Tavern
