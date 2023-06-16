Dallas Burrow Releases New Album 'Blood Brothers'

() With his brand new LP Blood Brothers, Dallas Burrow wanted to chase something a little more refined and a little more polished than his previous two in-the-moment sounding efforts, Southern Wind and Dallas Burrow. With the creative vision and technical talent of producer Jonathan Tyler, Burrow took everything he'd learned from the last two album cycles, plus a lot more experience on tour, and brought a new outlook-not to mention what he calls "some of the best songs I've ever written"-into the recording studio, crafting his best work to date.

Out now via Soundly Music, Blood Brothers finds the pair of Burrow and Tyler chasing down new tones influenced by everything from Stax to Muscle Shoals to New Orleans, but lyrically, Burrow's journey through his own history and influences steals the show. "The songs on Blood Brothers tell about where I'm from, where I've been, what I've done, and what I've seen," says Burrow. "They tell of life, death, love, faith, youthful rebellion, finding acceptance, the state of the world, as well as the story of my father and his connection to Townes Van Zandt, and how that has helped shape my own musical journey, my dedication to family, and approach to life in general."

Fans can now stream or purchase Blood Brothers in its entirety at this link and check out the official music videos for "Only Game In Town," "Starry Eyes" and "Out My Window" at their respective links. Burrow will take the stage tonight at Austin's famed Saxon Pub before taking his lively show on the road all summer long, including a stop in Nashville for AmericanaFest this September.

Catch Dallas Burrow On Tour:

June 16 - Austin, TX - The Saxon Pub

June 17 - Hunter, TX - Riley's Tavern

June 18 - New Braunfels, TX - Redbird Listening Room

June 23 - San Antonio, TX - The Lonesome Rose

June 24 - San Marcos, TX - Cheatham Street Warehouse

June 30 - Houston, TX - The Mucky Duck

July 1 - Dripping Springs, TX - Ghost Note Brewing

July 2 - Fischer, TX - Devil's Backbone Tavern

July 7 & 8 - Red River, NM - Motherlode Saloon

July 14 - Nashville, TN - WMOT Finally Friday at 3rd & Lindsley

July 15 - Nashville, TN - The Eighth Room

July 21 - New Braunfels, TX - Freiheit Country Store

July 22 - Luckenbach, TX - Luckenbach Dancehall

July 27 - Lubbock, TX - The Blue Light

July 28 - Ft Worth, TX - Magnolia Motor Lounge

July 29 - Hunter, TX - Riley's Tavern

Aug. 2 - La Grande, OR - Union County

Aug. 3 - Portland, OR - Topaz Farm

Aug. 4 - Sisters, OR - The Belfry

Aug. 5 - Carson City, NV - Nashville Social Club

Aug. 6 - Arbuckle, CA - Burgie's

Aug. 7 - Bakersfield, CA - Pyrenees Cafe

Aug. 9 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe's Alley

Aug. 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

Aug. 11 & 12 - Lake Havasu, AZ - Jermey's Juke Joint

Aug. 13 - Mesa, AZ - Roosters Country

Aug. 17 - Amarillo, TX - Golden Light

Aug. 19 - Red River, NM - 8750 Festival

Aug. 25 - Kingsbury, TX - Gringo's Ice House

Aug. 26 - New Braunfels, TX - Riley's Tavern

Sept. 1 - Port Isabel - Hopper Haus

Sept. 8 - Driftwood, TX - Wings Over Wimberley Bat Festival

Sept. 23 - Nashville, TN - Station Inn - AmericanaFest

Sept. 28 - San Angelo, TX - House of Fifi Dubois

Sept. 29 - Canyon, TX - Lula's Boom Boom Room

Sept. 30 - Red River, NM - Motherlode Saloon

Oct. 20 - La Grange, TX - Bugle Boy

Oct. 21 - Kountze, TX - Indian Springs supporting Uncle Lucius

Nov. 3 - Macon, GA - Society Garden

Nov 4. Greenville, SC - Doc's Tavern

Nov. 5 - Dunn, NC - Bird's Nest Listening Room

Nov. 25 - New Braunfels, TX - Riley's Tavern

