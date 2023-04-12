.

Dan Seals Estate Congratulates Legendary Songwriter Bob McDill For His Country Music Hall Of Fame 2023 Induction

04-12-2023

Dan Seals Photo courtesy SRO
Photo courtesy SRO

(SRO) "Warmest congratulations to Bob McDill on receiving this great honor as one of the 2023 inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame. We also extend our congratulations to Bob's co-inductees, Patty Loveless and Tanya Tucker."
--The Dan Seals Estate- immediate family: widow Andrea, children: Jim, Holley & Jesse.

"Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)," a song co-written by Dan Seals and Bob McDill, is described as having been Dan's personal anthem and probably the most important song they wrote together. Seals was once quoted as saying: "Working with McDill is like sitting at the master's feet. He's incredible." (Deseret News, Mar 15,1991)

Watch this live performance below of Dan Seals singing "Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)," as part of the "Ryman Country Homecoming" show.

Producer Kyle Lehning says: "Every time Danny would come back from writing with you, Bob, we knew it would be special. 'Everything That Glitters Is Not Gold,' among many others, being the proof. Congratulations on your induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Well done and well-deserved."

Tony Gottlieb, Dan's longtime manager, recalls that "Dan would often say 'writing with Bob was so easy, that it felt like God finished the songs for them.' But often, I couldn't figure out what Dan and Bob liked better, writing songs or going fly-fishing together."

Additional songs co-written with McDill and recorded by Seals are:
·"My Baby's Got Good Timing - (1984, Capitol Records, Album: San Antone - Peaked at #2 on US Hot Country Songs (Billboard) and in #2 Canada)
· "She's Leavin" - (1984, Capitol Records, Album: San Antone)
·"Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)" - (1985, Capitol Records, Album: "Won't Be Blue Anymore"- Single Charted at #1 in the US and Canada)
·"Long Long Island Nights" - (1988, Capitol Records, Album: Rage On)
· "Big Wheels In The Moonlight" - (1988, Capitol Records, Album: "Rage On" - #1, US Hot Country Songs (Billboard)
·"They Rage On" - (1989, Capitol Records, Album: Rage On - Peaked at #5 on the Billboard Country Chart)
· "Bordertown" - (1990, Capitol Records, Album: On Arrival)

