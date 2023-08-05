David J Delivers 'Traffic On A Backroad'

Single art

(Sony) David J has released a brand new single called "Traffic on a Backroad," via Sony Music Nashville. The song was produced by Danny Majic and written by David J, Beau Bailey and Lukas Klingensmith.

J had this to say, "'Traffic on a Backroad' came out of one of the most fun writing sessions I've ever had. It was snowing in Nashville, we wrote it around midnight, and the vibes were just incredible.

This is a slightly different sound coming from me, and I'm very excited that my fans seem to like it from what they've heard so far. It's merging influences from hip-hop, pop, and country - which is the music I grew up on - so I'm pumped to bring everything together in this song."

Related Stories

Bebe Rexha And David Guetta Reunite For New Single 'One In A Million'

David J Announces Sony Music Nashville Deal With 'Last Time' Single

David Bowie Convention Announce 2023 Speakers

Love And Rockets Announce New U.S. Tour Leg

More David J News