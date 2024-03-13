An Evening With David J Dates Announced

(It's Alive) Independent Project Records and David J (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) share news of a West Coast tour in support of the recently announced triple album Tracks From the Attic on digital, CD, colored vinyl LP and Super Deluxe Box Set Art Edition formats out on May 3.

Dubbed An Evening With David J, the tour begins on the album's release day, Friday May 3, with a one-of-kind event at the Bodecker Foundation in Portland, Oregon titled Enter the Attic: an Evening with David J. This will be a tiered ticketed event featuring an interview and Q&A with David and moderator Jeffrey Clark (Shiva Burlesque/IPR), a two-part live performance (solo acoustic and full band) that will find David J performing from the bottom of the iconic Bodecker skate pool (already seen on the Stephen Colbert Show and known for its incredible acoustics and striking design), plus a screening of music videos and a private viewing of David's original paintings, some of which are also included in the lush deluxe box set edition of Tracks From the Attic.

Ticketed live streaming will be available for 48 hours after the performance to allow fans from all over the world to take part in such a special event. A digital download of the live show will be provided to all in-person and virtual guests after the event.

Confirmed tour dates below:

May 3 @ Bodecker Foundation, Portland, OR.

May 4 The Jewelbox Theatre Seattle, WA

May 6 @ The Ric Bar, Oakland, CA (Invite Only)

May 7 @ The California, Santa Rosa, CA.

May 9 @ Philosophical Research Society, Los Angeles, CA

May 11 @ Pappy & Harriets, Pioneertown, CA

Related Stories

David J Releasing Career-Spanning 'Tracks From The Attic' Box Set

David Coverdale and Jimmy Page In the Studio For Coverdale-Page's 30th Anniversary - 2023 In Review

David Crosby Dead At 81 - 2023 In Review

David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of 'Mustang Sally' - 2023 In Review

News > David J