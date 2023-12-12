.

David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of 'Mustang Sally' - 2023 In Review

Bruce Henne | 12-12-2023
(hennemusic) David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of 'Mustang Sally' was a top 23 story of Jan 2023: Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has released a new video featuring a cover of the R&B classic, "Mustang Sally."

Featured alongside his take on the 1965 Mark Rice hit that was further made famous by Wilson Pickett are images and footage of Roth through the years, including some from his time with Van Halen.

While Roth has not provided any further details regarding the musicians involved or a timeline of when it was put together, "Mustang Sally" is the latest in a series of tracks Roth has shared with fans; in the past few months alone, the rocker has delivered new recordings of a number of Van Halen classics, including "Everybody Wants Some!!", "Panama", "Ain't Talkin 'Bout Love", "Dance The Night Away", and the Kinks' "You Really Got Me", all recorded earlier this year in the studio with his most recent touring lineup of guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheele and drummer Francis Valentino.

The singer also recently launched a new season his podcast series The Roth Show, where he often recounts tales from his adventures with and without his Van Halen bandmates.

Stream the video of Roth's version of "Mustang Sally" here.

