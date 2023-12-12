David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of 'Mustang Sally' - 2023 In Review

(hennemusic) David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of 'Mustang Sally' was a top 23 story of Jan 2023: Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has released a new video featuring a cover of the R&B classic, "Mustang Sally."
Featured alongside his take on the 1965 Mark Rice hit that was further made famous by Wilson Pickett are images and footage of Roth through the years, including some from his time with Van Halen.
While Roth has not provided any further details regarding the musicians involved or a timeline of when it was put together, "Mustang Sally" is the latest in a series of tracks Roth has shared with fans; in the past few months alone, the rocker has delivered new recordings of a number of Van Halen classics, including "Everybody Wants Some!!", "Panama", "Ain't Talkin 'Bout Love", "Dance The Night Away", and the Kinks' "You Really Got Me", all recorded earlier this year in the studio with his most recent touring lineup of guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheele and drummer Francis Valentino.
The singer also recently launched a new season his podcast series The Roth Show, where he often recounts tales from his adventures with and without his Van Halen bandmates.
Stream the video of Roth's version of "Mustang Sally" here.
David Lee Roth Streams New Song 'Talking Christmas Blues'
David Lee Roth Shares New Version of Van Halen's 'Jump'
Start 2024 With How David Lee Roth Changed The World
David Lee Roth Shares Previously Unreleased Song 'Wash And Fold'
Sum 41 'Rise Up' With First Song From Their Final Album- The Dillinger Escape Plan Reuniting For 'Calculating Infinity' 25th Anniversary- more
Foo Fighters Add Dates To 2024 North American Tour- Slipknot 25th Anniversary Tour- Dave Mustaine Sets Record Straight - more
Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl
3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988
Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More
Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - The Kinks, Allman Brothers, The Cranberries, Rory Gallagher, more
Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena
Sum 41 'Rise Up' With First Song From Their Final Album
The Dillinger Escape Plan Reuniting For 'Calculating Infinity' 25th Anniversary
Brantley Gilbert Announces Off The Rails Tour 2024
Five Finger Death Punch Announce 2024 Headline Tour
Rodrigo y Gabriela Announce 2024 North American Tour
Bruce Dickinson Teams With Z2 For The Mandrake Project
The Marshall Tucker Band Honored With Pandora Billionaires Plaque
Singled Out: Atelo Songs' not in the mood