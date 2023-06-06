Dierks Bentley Kicks Off Gravel & Gold Tour With Sold Out Shows

(The GreenRoom) Multi-Platinum entertainer Dierks Bentley unveiled his Gravel & Gold Tour this weekend marking the beginning of summer with sold out amphitheaters in Toronto, ON; Detroit, MI and Cleveland, OH. "Playing in front of a huge high-definition screen (seriously, the whiskey barrels and steel beams looked real)" (Cleveland Plain Dealer), his all-new production otherwise was fairly simple, leaving room for music and "night of serious fun."

"I've been working on this tour ever since I started working on the album four years ago," said Bentley. "My band, crew and I have poured everything into the show, the flow and the production. I can't even begin to tell you how incredible it feels to see it come to life in front of sold out crowds at these iconic venues. This will be the best tour I've ever been part of, no doubt."

For the new tour, "Bentley certainly has the goods to throw a full-on party - 22 No. 1 country hits over the past two decades, along with a well-established reputation for eye-catching stages and a deft touch for blending silly and serious...a night of serious fun" (Oakland Press). Each night included his biggest hits and fan favorites, a stripped down bluegrass set, collaborations with openers Jordan Davis and Molly Tuttle and 90's covers - all while Bentley "came off as a guy who has a blast onstage" (Cleveland Plain Dealer).

Before returning to the road, Bentley will once again host CMA Music Fest in Nashville this week with Elle King and Lainey Wilson, airing July 19 on ABC. On June 26, he will also host the NHL Awards on TNT, Sportsnet TVA Sports in the US and Canada.

Dierks Bentley recently released his 10th studio album GRAVEL & GOLD, again "proving why he's one of Country's biggest stars" (TODAY) whose unique 21st-century career has had a rare consistency fueled by longevity. He landed his first publishing deal in 2001 and released his debut album in 2003, producing an instant number one single. In the two decades since, Bentley has achieved success with eight more albums that reached the top of the Country sales charts, resulting in 22 No. One songs, eight billion streams, three CMA Awards, 14 GRAMMY® nominations and membership into the Grand Ole Opry. Bentley has created professional endeavors outside of the music with his Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection Desert Son, along with his "Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row" franchise hosting four locations.

