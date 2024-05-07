Dierks Bentley Rocks 'American Girl' On GMA

(The GreenRoom) This morning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley took the stage of ABC's Good Morning America to perform his "splendid" (Music Row) reimagination of Tom Petty's classic "American Girl" live--watch here.
The "must-hear" lead track from Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty (to be released by Big Machine Records in partnership with the Tom Petty Estate), Bentley's newest single has been praised for its "Spright Banjo, mandolin and guitar fusions...melds perfectly with Bentley's own grainy, rock leaning vocal" (Billboard) and called "a fresh take on an enduring hit" (Country Universe).
The performance commemorates Live Nation's Concert Week, where fans can purchase concert tickets for over 5,000 shows featuring hundreds of artists across all genres, all priced at $25. Beginning tomorrow, fans can buy these tickets, which include Bentley's upcoming 2024 GRAVEL & GOLD Tour.
GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR 2024 Dates:
6/7 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena *
6/8 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP *
6/13 - Toledo, OH - The Huntington Center *
6/14 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center *
6/15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center ^
6/27 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME*
6/28 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater*
7/18 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC *
7/19 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain *
7/20 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC
8/4 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
8/8 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *'
8/9 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center *
8/10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena *
8/15 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion *
8/16 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview*
8/17 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *
8/22 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL*
8/23 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center *
8/24 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center *
8/29 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater *
8/30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater *'
8/31 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
9/6 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *
9/7 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena *
9/12 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^
9/13 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium ^
9/14 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park^
9/19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *
9/20 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena *
9/21 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater^
* Chase Rice + Check Local Listings
^ Lee Brice + Check Local Listings
' Not a Live Nation Date
Dierks Bentley Borrows Petty's Guitar in 'American Girl' Video
Dierks Bentley Covers Tom Petty's 'American Girl'
Dierks Bentley Announces 30 New Gravel & Gold Tour Dates
Dierks Bentley Partners With WithCo For Signature Cocktails
Sammy Hagar, Bret Michaels, Alice Cooper Lead A&E's New Rock Biography Episodes- 200,000 Fans Expected At Welcome To Rockville- more
Kings of Leon's City Sessions To Livestream This Week- Third Eye Blind Crash Emo Nite With Surprise Performance- more
Post Malone, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini And More To Perform At ACM Awards- Dierks Bentley Rocks 'American Girl' On GMA- more
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More
Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater
Live: Heart and Cheap Trick Rock Tampa
Sammy Hagar, Bret Michaels, Alice Cooper Lead A&E's New Rock Biography Episodes
200,000 Fans Expected At Welcome To Rockville
Slash Adds Date To .E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival Tour
Punk Supergroup Off! Announce Final Shows
Watch The Early November's 'Tired Of Lying' Video
Drive-By Truckers Expand 'Southern Rock Opera' For Special Reissue
Beartooth Add New Leg To The Surface Tour
KK's Priest And Accept Teaming Up For North American Tour