Dierks Bentley Kicks Off Gravel & Gold Tour

(The GreenRoom) Multi-Platinum entertainer Dierks Bentley returned to the road with his Gravel & Gold Tour presented by Jersey Mike's this weekend, marking the beginning of summer by filling amphitheaters in Memphis, TN, Fort Worth, TX and Rogers, AR. The "full-scope, no filler concert experience" (City Beat) once again finds Bentley brimming with energy, performing a diverse set list that spans his hit-filled two decade career as well covers of fellow country and bluegrass greats. Larger-than-life production touches perfectly compliment the band's skilled musicianship, including a massive LED wall with sparkling projections and an on-stage shotski with Dierks.

This weekend, Bentley performed fan favorites and his chart-topping reimagination of Tom Petty's classic "American Girl" along with special collaborations with anticipated opener Chase Rice and honky-tonk newcomer Zach Top. Chase Rice joined Bentley for a melody of two of his most popular No. 1 hit songs, "Somewhere on a Beach" and "Beers On Me", while Zach Top joined Bentley to duet a special cover of the 90s classic, "Old Enough to Know Better."

"There is nothing like the opening weekend of a tour. Seeing all the work that goes into building this rollercoaster of a set and show, come to life, is the greatest feeling. Even after all these years of doing it, I'm reminded every year how insanely fun it is to tour like we do," Bentley says. "I speak for the entire band and crew when I say how much we love and appreciate the fans that come out to be part of these special summer nights and we are so pumped for the rest of the tour."

Last week just hours before launching the tour, Bentley gave Entertainment Tonight a first look at the Gravel & Gold Tour from rehearsals, watch HERE. In addition to Chase Rice and Zach Top, the tour will feature support from Lee Brice and a diverse lineup of special guests including Graham Barham, Tyler Braden, Kaitlin Butts, Mae Estes, Ella Langley, Randy Rogers Band, Tanner Usrey, Bella White and more. The Gravel & Gold Tour will continue this week throughout the Midwest, including shows in Toledo, Noblesville, and Cincinnati.

GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR 2024 Dates:

6/13 - Toledo, OH - The Huntington Center *

6/14 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center *

6/15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center ^

6/27 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME*

6/28 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater*

6/29 - Owensboro, KY - ROMP Music Festival

7/12 - New Salem, ND - ND Country Fest

7/13 - Prior Lake, MN - Lakefront Music Fest

7/18 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC *

7/19 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain *

7/20 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

8/3 - Big Sky, MT - Wildlands Festival

8/4 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

8/8 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *

8/9 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center *

8/10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena *

8/15 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion *

8/16 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview*

8/17 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

8/22 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL*

8/23 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center *

8/24 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center *

8/29 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater *

8/30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater *

8/31 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

9/6 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

9/7 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena *

9/12 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

9/13 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium ^

9/14 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park^

9/19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *

9/20 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena *

9/21 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater^

9/27 - Sparks, NV - John Ascuaga's Nugget

10/19 - Tampa, FL - Tampa Pig Jig 2024

* Chase Rice + Check Local Listings

^ Lee Brice + Check Local Listings

