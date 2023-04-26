Emily Ann Roberts Premieres 'He Set Her Off' Video

Video still

(117) Emily Ann Roberts put her edgier side on full display in her latest single "He Set Her Off." The multifaceted country singer-songwriter is taking that energy up another notch - while mixing in some fun and humor for good measure - with her newly-released official music video for the fiddle-ridden revenge track.

The video, shot in a small town outside of Roberts' hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee with help from a local fire department, vividly brings to life the song's tale of a woman who finds her husband "in her bed with that blonde" and responds by literally burning everything down.

It also reveals that Roberts' creative spirit goes well beyond just her stellar songwriting and standout vocal performances. In addition to co-directing the video with Leah Steiger, Roberts shows off her impressive acting chops with convincing and entertaining portrayals of both the scorned woman who was wronged by her cheating husband and the prim and proper resident of the town reading the news of the sordid series of events on the front page the next day.

From the flaming scene of the crime to her stay at the county jail to the courtroom where the judge ultimately gives Roberts a slap on the wrist and chalks it all up to "the things we do for love," the video takes viewers through the entire explosive story and enhances a song that has already carved out a place in the resurgent revenge country genre.

Emily Ann said, "I knew we had to bring this small-town story to life and I loved playing the character of the woman scorned. It's dramatic, fun, explosive and it takes you on a trip from start to finish. I hope folks have as much fun watching it as we had making it!"

"He Set Her Off" racked up more than 16,000 pre-saves ahead of its March 17 release and has already accumulated more than 1,000,000 streams while earning widespread critical praise from PEOPLE, American Songwriter, Country Now and others. It followed the November 2022 release of a gorgeous ballad and accompanying music video called "The Building" about her home church in Knoxville that earned placements on CMT, Taste of Country, CMT Australia, CMC-TV and more.

