Engelbert Humperdinck Celebrates His 87th Birthday With Special Release

Album art

(Reybee) For his 87th birthday today, iconic singer Engelbert Humperdinck is enjoying his special day with the release of his brand new album All ABOUT Love via OK! Good Records.

Part of his celebrations includes the release of his new video - a Spanish/English reworking of his hit "A Man Without Love" - with "Mexico's Sweetheart" Angelica Maria (who currently has a recurring role in the Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer). Generating close to 190,000 views in just three days. Engelbert's video is further proof that Engelbert only just gets better with age.

A collection of eye-opening reinterpretations of classic love songs, reworkings of some of his own classics, and duets with two of the most-celebrated Mexican singers vocalists today (including the aforementioned Angelica Maria and GRAMMY-nominated Mariachi star Lupita Infante), his new 13 track album finds the four-time GRAMMY-nominated and multiplatinum selling legend tackles some of the most beloved romantic tracks and puts a unique spin on them.

Among the classics he revitalizes include the #1 R&B hit "If You Don't Know Me By Now" which was originally released by Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes in 1972 (also covered by Simply Red in 1989) and the Philly soul classic "When Will I See You Again" (originally released in 1974 by The Three Degrees). Further tracks are The Bee Gees' first US #1 (and one of the greatest love songs of the era) "How Can You Mend A Broken Heart," Lou Rawls' perennial classic "You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine," and Mel & Tim's "Starting All Over Again." Released last Fall, his country-western tinged rendition of Barry White's 1974 Gold-selling chart topper "You're The First, The Last, My Everything" has amassed over 2.7 million views on YouTube and inspired a line-dance from its celebratory music video, which was filmed at Los Angeles' authentic Honky-Tonk club, Cowboy Palace Saloon.

As a nod to his ever-growing Latin popularity, Engelbert not only recorded "A Man Without Love" with Angelica Maria, but he has also recorded one of the most important songs in the history of Latin music, the bolero classic "Besame Mucho," featuring two-time GRAMMY®-nominated Mariachi star Lupita Infante, who incidentally is the granddaughter of iconic film star Pedro Infante who originally introduced the song in Mexico.

All About Love was recorded at famous Black Bird Studios with some of Nashville's finest musicians, including Dave Cohen (Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Florida Georgia Line) on keyboards, Rob McNelley (Buddy Guy, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban) on guitars, Lex Price (Shemekia Copeland, Neko Case, Indigo Girls) on bass, Jerry Roe (LeeAnn Womack, Luke Combs, Keith Urban) on drums, Fred Eltringham (Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams, Willie Nelson) on drums, and even legend Charlie McCoy (Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan).

