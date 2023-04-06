Engelbert Humperdinck Celebrating 87th Birthday With New Album Release

(Reybee) Instead of receiving gifts in celebration of his 87th birthday on May 2, 2023, iconic singer Engelbert Humperdinck will be giving one... the release of his brand new album ALL ABOUT LOVE via OK! Good Records. A collection of eye-opening reinterpretations of classic love songs, reworkings of some of his own classics, and duets with two of the most-celebrated Mexican singers vocalists today ("Mexico's Sweetheart" Angelica Maria and GRAMMY-nominated Mariachi star Lupita Infante), his new 13 track collection is more proof that Engelbert just gets better with age.

The four-time GRAMMY-nominated and multiplatinum selling legend tackles some of the most beloved romantic tracks and puts a unique spin on them, including the #1 R&B hit "If You Don't Know Me By Now" which was originally released by Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes in 1972 (also covered by Simply Red in 1989) and the Philly soul classic "When Will I See You Again" (originally released in 1974 by The Three Degrees). Among other tracks are The Bee Gees' first US #1 (and one of the greatest love songs of the era) "How Can You Mend A Broken Heart," Lou Rawls' perennial classic "You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine," and Mel & Tim's "Starting All Over Again." Released last Fall, his country-western tinged rendition of Barry White's 1974 Gold-selling chart topper "You're The First, The Last, My Everything" has amassed over 2.7 million views on YouTube and inspired a line-dance from its celebratory music video, which was filmed at Los Angeles' authentic Honky-Tonk club, Cowboy Palace Saloon.

As a nod to his ever-growing Latin popularity, Engelbert has recorded two duets in Spanish with two of Mexico's best female singers. Considered one of the most important songs in the history of Latin music, the bolero classic "Besame Mucho" features two-time GRAMMY-nominated Mariachi star Lupita Infante, who incidentally is the granddaughter of iconic film star Pedro Infante who originally introduced the song in Mexico. Reworking a mixed Spanish/English version of "A Man Without Love," Engelbert goes head-to-head with "Mexico's Sweetheart" Angelica Maria who also had a Spanish hit with the song (and coincidentally has a recurring role in the Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer).

All About Love was recorded at famous Black Bird Studios with some of Nashville's finest musicians, including Dave Cohen (Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Florida Georgia Line) on keyboards, Rob McNelley (Buddy Guy, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban) on guitars, Lex Price (Shemekia Copeland, Neko Case, Indigo Girls) on bass, Jerry Roe (LeeAnn Womack, Luke Combs, Keith Urban) on drums, Fred Eltringham (Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams, Willie Nelson) on drums, and even legend Charlie McCoy (Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan).

Thanks to massive awareness from creative placement of his classic hits in current and vastly popular mainstream TV shows and films, Engelbert's popularity has exploded exponentially in recent years. The aforementioned "A Man Without Love" was featured on the Marvel Universe series Moon Knight and "Quando, Quando, Quando" found itself on Netflix's Umbrella Academy. His newly recorded version of West Ham United's football anthem "Forever Blowing Bubbles" was featured prominently in Brad Pitt'sNo.1 runaway hit movie Bullet Train.

Not one to rest on his laurels, Engelbert is planning a worldwide tour featuring stops in the USA, Europe, South America and SE Asia. Not bad for someone about to turn 87!

