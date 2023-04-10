Fred again Does NPR Tiny Desk Concert

(Atlantic) Fred again.. showcases his musicality with one-of-a-kind performance on NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts, premiering today. The intimate live session sees the British artist presenting a sonically inventive and ultimately deeply moving performance that features highlights from all three of his Actual Life albums such as "Kyle (i found you)," "Roze (forgive)," "Adam (interlude)," "Me (heavy)," "Berwyn (interlude)," "Delilah (pull me out of this)" and "Faisal (envelops me)," with sampled artists including Guante, I Am Roze (they/them), Amine, Delilah Montagu, Berwyn and Faisal. Fred again.. showcases his undeniable musicality and ability to touch people through his music and performances with his renditions of these tracks, featuring his own vocals, marimba, vibraphone, piano and his iconic maschine.

So far in his short career, the prolific London artist has released three acclaimed, deeply personal albums from his Actual Life series which were beloved by fans and critics alike. Last year saw Fred again.. become one of the year's most talked about live acts as he transformed his three critically acclaimed Actual Life records into an immersive, communal experience for the first time. After immediately selling out of vinyl copies upon release, all three Actual Life albums are now available as a repress HERE. With shows selling out across the UK and USA (including three sold-out nights at NY's Terminal 5 and three sold-out nights at LA's Hollywood Forever Cemetery), the prolific London artist was named one of Mixmag's "Top 10 Live Acts Of 2022" for the second consecutive year. Fred continued his upwards trajectory with the unstoppable viral success of his blockbuster Boiler Room session, which has to date surpassed 16M streams, overtaking the numbers seen by such superstars as Disclosure, Richie Hawtin, Skream, and Fatboy Slim in only four short weeks.

The Tiny Desk Concert continues what is proving a banner year for Fred again.. following the recent arrival of "Baby again..," a spectacular new collaboration with Skrillex and Four Tet. The trio celebrated "Baby again.." with a stunning series of pop-up events across New York City, including a Valentine's Day rave at Brooklyn's Good Room, a packed show at the intimate Le Poisson Rouge, and a live performance on a school bus for The Lot Radio that completely shut down Times Square. Fred again.., Skrillex, and Four Tet further united the city with an historic show at NYC's world-famous Madison Square Garden, a five-hour event that sold out within minutes of its announcement just three days earlier. "Baby again.." at MSG provided a truly iconic moment as the full house lights fell for the first time. A special hour-long looped version of "Baby again.." featuring footage filmed at MSG is streaming now here.

