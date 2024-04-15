Fred Again Release 'USB001'

(Atlantic Records) Fred again.. has announced the release of USB001 - the first volume of his infinite album project, now available as a limited vinyl drop direct from Fred's store..
USB001 is an infinite, ever-evolving album that includes recent releases "Baby Again," "Rumble" w/ Skrillex & Flowdan, "Jungle," "leavemealone" w/ Baby Keem and "stayinit" w/ Lil Yachty, plus remixes featuring HAAi, Rico Nasty and Nia Archives.
USB001 also features two new records; "BerwynGesaffNeighbours," which samples BERWYN & Gesaffelstein, and "ItsNotREEAALLLLLLLL." The latter samples DuoTeque, Orion Sun and uses a drum beat first sent to Fred by Four Tet, lifted from an hour-long Richie Hawtin mix 'DE9 - Closer To The Limit' recorded in 2001. Richie trawled back through the mix stems of over 100 records spliced together to track down where the drums originated from, tracing them back to a producer called Steve Sullivan. Listen to USB in full here.
Fred again Does NPR Tiny Desk Concert
Fred Again, Skrillex and Four Tet Share 'Baby Again' 1HR Loop Video
