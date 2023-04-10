Good Kid Get Animated For 'Mimi's Delivery Service' Video

Single art

(Press Here) Good Kid have released the music video for their newest single, "Mimi's Delivery Service," animated by popular 2D animator and digital illustrator XrayAlphaCharlie.

The video is inspired by the Studio Ghibli movie Kiki's Delivery Service, and shows the main character, Mimi, struggling with her passion of building drones in the same way Kiki struggles with self-doubt in the film, and features subtitles at the bottom of the screen that resemble the English subtitles found in Studio Ghibli films.

The band will also be releasing their newest EP, Good Kid 3, this Friday, April 14, and will be kicking off their U.S. headline tour May 6th in Cleveland, OH, after their current European run supporting Lovejoy. Tour routing below.

"Mimi's Delivery Service" has been the band's fastest growing single, surpassing 650k streams in one week and hitting 1 million streams in less than three weeks, adding to their more than 100 million global catalog streams. The bright and energetic track features high octane riffs, catchy melodies, and clever lyricism and describes the feeling of watching someone you love lose their confidence and wanting to help them, but knowing they have to take the first steps alone.

Says XrayAlphaCharlie of the video, "I think Kiki's Delivery Service has a beautiful message about self-esteem and how burnout affects it. The main source of inspiration was the lyrics, but I also took a lot of inspiration from the instrumental elements. There are quick scenes throughout the animation where the visual elements on the screen appear with each word of the song being sung. Those scenes are some of my personal favorites that give life and excitement to the video. This 3 minute video is probably the most ambitious animation I've ever done, and I'm glad to say I put my heart and soul into it."

Good Kid are an ensemble of musicians, programmers, and storytellers blending J-rock, indie-rock, and pop-punk influences while building an interdisciplinary internet art project and curating an inclusive and highly engaged community with their fans online. The band announced their newest EP, Good Kid 3, on March 31st and created and launched an artificial intelligence driven Twitter bot of the band's mascot Nomu (who is also featured on the EP cover). Fans could tag the band's account and the AI bot (powered with software similar to ChatGPT) would respond with the album artwork enhanced with emotions and speech.

Good Kid 3 releases on April 14th and features "Mimi's Delivery Service" as well as previous singles "No Time to Explain" and "First Rate Town"- pre-save HERE. "No Time to Explain" has garnered millions of streams on Spotify, has been featured on viral TikToks, and charted at Alternative Radio with spins at key stations including SiriusXM Alt Nation, and Out of Order with Ted Stryker. The vulnerable song is about how scary yet uplifting it can be to get close to someone new.

Good Kid 2023 Tour Dates

April 11, 2023 - Amsterdam, NL - Tolhuistuin **

April 12, 2023 - Paris, FR - La Maroquinerie **

April 14, 2023 - Antwerpen, BE - Muziekcentrum Trix **

May 6, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

May 7, 2023 - Detroit, MI - El Club

May 8, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

May 10, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - THE OLD ROCK HOUSE

May 12, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Dada Dallas

May 13, 2023 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

May 14, 2023 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

May 16, 2023 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub

May 17, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Hell At The Masquerade

May 19, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - The Bell House

May 20, 2023 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

June 2, 2023 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

** = opening for Lovejoy

