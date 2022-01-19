Staind's Aaron Lewis Follows Surgery With Painful Kidney Stone

Social media capture

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis is not have a good year so far. The vocalist shared the news that he just passed a kidney stone as he recovers from surgery last week.

Aaron underwent surgery late last week to have his appendix removed. He took to social media on Tuesday to share the news that he had just passed a kidney stone.

He wrote on Instagram, "Laying here recovering from having my appendix out. On top of that, I've had a kidney stone SLOWLY snaking it's way through me for the last 4 days. After intense like-I've-never-experienced-pain, I successfully passed this kidney stone today."

Lewis was set to kick off his solo acoustic tour on January 14th but due to the medical issues, the trek will now begin this Friday January 21st in Pensacola, FL.

The tour is being launched to promote his new album, "Frayed At Both Ends," which will be released on January 28th. See the tour dates below:

01/21 - Saenger Theatre - Pensacola, FL

01/22 - First Financial Music Hall - El Dorado, AR

01/23 - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium - Shreveport, LA

01/27 - Effingham Performance Center - Effingham, IL

01/28 - Ford Theater At The Honeywell Center - Wabash, IN

01/29 - Crystal Grand Music Theatre - Wisconsin Dells, WI

01/30 - Crystal Grand Music Theatre - Wisconsin Dells, WI

02/04 - Vision Nightclub At Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

02/05 - Ocean Resort & Casino - Atlantic City, NJ

02/09 - The Mulehouse - Columbia, TN

02/10 - Crossroads Arena - Corinth, MS

02/12 - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort - Cherokee, NC

02/17 - Coronado Performing Arts Center - Rockford, IL

02/18 - Belterra Casino Resort - Florence, IN

02/19 - Four Winds Casino Resort - New Buffalo, MI

02/20 - Five Flags Center - Dubuque, IA

02/24 - Corbin Arena - Corbin, KY

02/25 - Harrah's Hoosier Park - Anderson, IN

02/26 - EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon, WI

03/02 - Live At Coco - Coconut Creek, FL

03/03 - Hard Rock Event Center - Tampa, FL

03/04 - The Moon - Tallahassee, FL

03/05 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

03/10 - The Pavilion - Marion, IL

03/11 - Horseshoe Tunica - Robinsonville, MS

03/12 - Beau Rivage - Biloxi, MS

03/17 - Vern Riffe Center - Portsmouth, OH

03/18 - Lerner Theatre - Elkhart, IN

03/19 - Akron Civic Theatre - Akron, OH

03/24 - Morongo Casino - Cabazon, CA

03/25 - Morongo Casino - Cabazon, CA

03/26 - Harrah's Laughlin- Laughlin, NV

03/31 - Bell Auditorium - Augusta, GA

04/01 - Macon Centreplex - Macon, GA

04/07 - City Hall Live - Brandon, MS

04/08 - L'Auberge Casino - Baton Rouge, LA

04/09 - Floore's Country Store - Helotes, TX

04/15 - Rivers Casino & Resort Event Center - Schenectady, NY

04/16 - Rivers Casino & Resort Event Center - Schenectady, NY

04/22 - Rollins Center At Dover Downs Hotel & Casino - Dover, DE

04/23 - Premier Theater At Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT

