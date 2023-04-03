Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies First Original Song 'New Cool' Released

(Capitol) Rydell High's T-Birds stake their claim for school supremacy with "New Cool," the first original track released from the forthcoming Paramount+ original musical series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The nostalgic track, which had its premiere on this morning's episode of TODAY, celebrates a world that's "down with the phonies and up with the New Cool," and it's accompanied by a boisterous dance through the auto body shop made famous by the seminal 1978 smash hit Grease.

"New Cool" is one of the 30 original songs appearing in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies over the course of its 10-episode premiere season. Executive music producer and GRAMMY nominee Justin Tranter-who recently told Variety that musicals inspired them to pursue pop as a career-helmed its original songs, each of which will soundtrack a dance number choreographed by Jamal Sims.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies follows the story of four young women at Rydell High who are tired of feeling like outcasts and ready to turn their school's social structure upside down by forming their own clique: The Pink Ladies. Last month, PEOPLE premiered the show's re-imagining of Frankie Valli's classic "Grease," which appears in the opening scene of the series.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will premiere on Thursday, April 6, with its inaugural season's first two episodes airing on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. It will premiere in other territories including the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France on Friday, April 7.

