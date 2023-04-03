.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies First Original Song 'New Cool' Released

04-03-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Grease Film poster
Film poster

(Capitol) Rydell High's T-Birds stake their claim for school supremacy with "New Cool," the first original track released from the forthcoming Paramount+ original musical series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The nostalgic track, which had its premiere on this morning's episode of TODAY, celebrates a world that's "down with the phonies and up with the New Cool," and it's accompanied by a boisterous dance through the auto body shop made famous by the seminal 1978 smash hit Grease.

"New Cool" is one of the 30 original songs appearing in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies over the course of its 10-episode premiere season. Executive music producer and GRAMMY nominee Justin Tranter-who recently told Variety that musicals inspired them to pursue pop as a career-helmed its original songs, each of which will soundtrack a dance number choreographed by Jamal Sims.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies follows the story of four young women at Rydell High who are tired of feeling like outcasts and ready to turn their school's social structure upside down by forming their own clique: The Pink Ladies. Last month, PEOPLE premiered the show's re-imagining of Frankie Valli's classic "Grease," which appears in the opening scene of the series.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will premiere on Thursday, April 6, with its inaugural season's first two episodes airing on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. It will premiere in other territories including the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France on Friday, April 7.

Related Stories
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies First Original Song 'New Cool' Released

Music Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73 (2022 In Review)

Music Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73

More Grease News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slash and Billy Gibbons Rock Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute- Tom Petty Estate Reacts to Blake Shelton, Guns N' Roses and Eagles Stars' Cover- more

Morbid Angel Tribute Fan Killed By Venue Roof Collapse- Foreigner Spoof Rock Hall For April Fool's Day- Queen Expand North American Tour- more

Unreleased Scott Weiland Tracks Included On Expanded Reissues- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Reflects On Master Of Puppets, Cliff Burton- more

advertisement
Reviews

Quick Flicks: Carly Simon - Live at Grand Central

MorleyView Deb Morrison

RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper

Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago

Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts

Latest News

Slash and Billy Gibbons Rock Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute At CMT Music Awards

The All-American Rejects Announce Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour

Phil Lesh & Friends, Govt Mule, Dirty Heads Lead Great South Bay Music Festival Lineup

Oceano Announce Deathcore Ain't Dead Tour

Rebellion Share 'Kiew' Video To Announce Their First Live Album

The Defiants Deliver New Song 'Hey Life' And Announce Album

Tom Petty Estate Reacts to Blake Shelton, Guns N' Roses and Eagles Stars' Cover

Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce The Garden Parties Arena Shows