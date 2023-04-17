Hit TV Series NASHVILLE Launching International Reunion Tour

Tour poster

(Press On Publicity) After a five-year hiatus from touring in the United States as a collective, the stars of the iconic, hit television series "NASHVILLE" are returning with shows in Chicago and in Nashville. "NASHVILLE" The Reunion Tour will play Chicago's Rosemont Theatre on Saturday, September 23 and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Monday, September 25.

"NASHVILLE" The Reunion Tour will see stars Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio take to the stage to perform classic songs from the series as well as their own original material. The four artists will play the Ryman Auditorium on September 25, before kicking off a UK run starting on October 11 in Glasgow. Due to overwhelming demand and sold-out shows, additional dates were added to the UK tour, which will also travel to Birmingham, Manchester, London and Cardiff.

In a special one-night event, Chris Carmack will join cast members Bowen, Esten, Jackson and Palladio for the concert in Chicago on September 23. Carmack has previously toured with his "NASHVILLE" castmates and currently stars in "Grey's Anatomy" on ABC.

"NASHVILLE" became a TV phenomenon when it first debuted in 2012. Set against the backdrop of Nashville's music scene the show followed the lives of Clare Bowen as Scarlett O'Connor, Chris Carmack as Will Lexington, Charles Esten as Deacon Claybourne, Jonathan Jackson as Avery Barkley and Sam Palladio as Gunnar Scott as country music superstars, up-and-coming performers and songwriters trying to get ahead in the business.

The show's popularity grew instantly reaching over 225 territories worldwide before its final season in 2018. Since its debut, the show has inspired 22 soundtracks, including a Christmas album, which collectively sold millions of album units and single-track downloads around the world. "NASHVILLE" was also critically lauded with multiple Emmy®, Golden Globe® and Critics Choice award nominations.

The incredible cast of the series carry with them the spirit of Music City and will once again share the stage together to celebrate the magic of "NASHVILLE".

Tickets for Chicago and Nashville go on sale on Friday, April 21 at 10:00 am CST. Ticket information for all US and UK shows can be found at www.nashvillereuniontour.com.

"NASHVILLE" THE REUNION TOUR

Sat 23 Sep 2023 Chicago, Il - Rosemont Theatre *

Mon 25 Sep 2023 Nashville, Tn - Ryman Auditorium

Wed 11 Oct 2023 Glasgow, Scotland - Sec Armadillo

Thu 12 Oct 2023 Glasgow, Scotland - Sec Armadillo - Sold Out

Fri 13 Oct 2023 Birmingham, England - Resorts World Arena

Sat 14 Oct 2023 Manchester, England - O2 Apollo - Matinee

Sat 14 Oct 2023 Manchester, England - O2 Apollo - Evening - Sold Out

Mon 16 Oct 2023 London, England - Eventim Apollo

Tue 17 Oct 2023 London, England - Eventim Apollo - Sold Out

Wed 18 Oct 2023 Cardiff, Wales - International Arena

All tour dates feature Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio.

*Chicago only will also feature Chris Carmack.

