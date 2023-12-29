All-Star Collaborations Announced For New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash TV Special

(The GreenRoom) Tune into New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, for a star-studded entertainment special hosted by GRAMMY-nominated artist Elle King and Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith.
The celebration to ring in the new year will air LIVE on Sunday, Dec. 31 (7:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:05 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.
Collaborations throughout the night will include Lainey Wilson with Grace Bowers and Jackson Dean. Brothers Osborne with Trombone Shorty and Blake Shelton with Trace Adkins.
TV and radio host Cody Alan and CBS anchor Lonnie Quinn will be corresponding from New York City's Times Square, along with Dustin Lynch, who will also be performing live from there.
The full lineup of artists set to perform includes Trace Adkins, Grace Bowers, Kane Brown, Jackson Dean, Old Dominion, HARDY, Elle King, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Trombone Shorty, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman. Viewers can also anticipate a special guest appearance from Tennessee Titan and five time all-pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and actor/comedian Rob Schneider.
The five-hour broadcast will feature powerful back-to back performances across multiple time zones, live from Music City. Nashville will count down with the East Coast at midnight and keep the party going through midnight Central Time with the city's renowned Music Note Drop at the Bicentennial Mall stage.
