Hobbs Sisters Deliver 'Will If You Wanna' Video

(117) Dynamic country duo Hobbs Sisters are continuing their release streak with their spirited new single and accompanying official music video titled, "Will If You Wanna" available everywhere today!

This new single from Lauren and Hannah Hobbs skillfully tells the story of being drawn to someone on an unexpected night out and the rollercoaster of emotions one goes through falling for someone out of the blue. The lyrics eloquently express the thrill of falling for someone new and trying to resist breaking one's own boundaries. The music video falls in line with the upbeat nature of the perfect-for-summer song, following the twins along on a night out on the town.

"When we wrote this song, we wanted to paint the picture of an unexpectedly great night. It's an amazing feeling to meet someone for the first time and feel a strong connection with each other. We tried to put the listener right in that moment with this song." -Hannah Hobbs

"We wrote this song with Forest Whitehead and Nell Maynard and it's been a favorite of ours for awhile! It's upbeat and so much fun to sing, especially in a live setting. We can't wait to perform this one in front of an audience all summer long!" -Lauren Hobbs

Through their talented storytelling and performing skills, they have proven their ability to connect with their audience on an emotional level as they continue to rise in the music industry. This is one single closer to their long-awaited album release set for October. Stay tuned for more exciting things to come from these two!

Don't talk to boys under bar signs

Don't normally dance, but this one time

I look in your eyes and and I feel like

One more tequila, will if you wanna

Next thing you know its sunrise

We're both putting off the goodbye

We can't help we go down smooth like

One more tequila, will if you wanna

