Hot Chip Unveil New Single 'Fire Of Mercy'

(TOC) Last summer, Hot Chip released their eighth album Freakout/Release, a continuation of what, at this point, seems like an impossible run for the quintet, another dizzying peak in a multi-decade career that's seen them continue to innovate and develop a rich, resonant songcraft.

Not one to rest on their laurels, they now unveil magnificent new single "Fire of Mercy," featuring Malaysian-Irish producer and songwriter Yune Pinku. A classic slice of Hot Chip ennui-flecked euphoria, Alexis Taylor and Joe Goddard share vocals as they deliver an emotional gut punch: "Do you ever stop believing / In the things that make you feel like you... Remember life can take a turn in a moment and / Leave you without your own breath to breathe / I need that fire of mercy, rescue me."

Talking about the new single, Joe Goddard says: "'Fire of Mercy' relates to the central concept of William Blake's 'Songs of Experience' - it bemoans the corruption that inevitably comes from adulthood and longs for a return to the purity of childhood." Yune Pinku adds: "Massive honour to work with Hot Chip as they're huge legends within the electronic world. When they played me Fire of Mercy and asked me to jump on the track, I was thrilled to work with them."

The band will return to the United States for a headlining show at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium as well as a set at San Francisco's Portola Fest this September.

Upcoming live dates

August 8 - Lokerse Festival, Belgium

August 11 - Brunch Electronik, Barcelona

August 26 - Live at Scorrier House, Cornwall

September 28 - The Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles

September 30 - Portola Festival, San Francisco

October 21 - Bugged Out @ Drumsheds, London

November 17 - Corona Capital, Mexico

