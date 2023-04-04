Jesse Mac Cormack Releases 'A&E_2'

() Jesse Mac Cormack releases A&E_2, a new single off his upcoming EP SOLO_2, set for digital release on May 2nd via Secret City Records. "The idea of making alternate versions of songs that were on SOLO was sparked after playing my album launch show at Centre Phi in Montreal last Spring", Jesse says. "Playing the songs in concert made me want to shift to a more electronic music vibe to experiment a different live energy."

A&E_2 is the second of three reimagined tracks featured on the album and is available now on all digital platforms. "This song is about hope and despair at the same time", reveals Jesse. "As much as I wanted my relationship to work out, I also wanted to pull the plug. I wasn't ready to be with someone and more precisely, to face myself. My childhood traumas had never been exposed to the point where I was inevitably going to crash. And I did. I was unaware of them and was blaming everything and everyone around me. I became my own prison. I needed space and calm to look at myself vividly and candidly. To be out of the tornado and to put my foundations back together".

As on his previous award winning LP Now, Mac Cormack plays almost every instrument on SOLO and SOLO_2 himself, surrounded by a soundtrack of one. Across rippling tracks, the singer summons a sonic world that's razor-edged and intimate, influenced by the textured electronics of James Blake, Little Dragon, Caribou and SUUNS.

Multi-talented, Mac Cormack also produced all the volumes of Helena Deland's acclaimed Altogether Unaccompanied, as well as several recordings for Rosie Valland, Philippe Brach, Sara-Danielle, Lonny and many others. A home-studio wizard and blazing guitarist, he was tapped to salute Stevie Ray Vaughan and Muddy Waters at the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal. Jesse has forged a solid background that has been influenced by notable encounters and collaborations with such bands as Patrick Watson, The Barr Brothers, Cat Power, Half Moon Run and CRi. Mac Cormack' single "No Love Go (CRi Remix)" was featured on Showtime's series "American Gigolo."

