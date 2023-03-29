Jose Gonzalez Shares Miss Grit 'Head On' Remix

(Mute) Jose Gonzalez has shared a new remix of Local Valley track "Head On", as reconfigured by NYC-based up-and-comer Miss Grit. The remix is part of a Head On EP of remixes that is also out today via Mute.

The Head On EP follows the recent premiere of the Jose Gonzalez documentary A Tiger In Paradise, directed by Mikel Cee Karlsson. The film premiered at CPH:DOX in Copenhagen and was accompanied by a conversation on stage between Jose and Mikel, including live performances of a few songs. More screenings with conversations and performances are scheduled in Europe in April.

In addition to Miss Grit's remix, the Head On EP also features remixes from The Bodies Obtained, Gidge and an "Arp" version of the track done by Jose himself.

Jose also recently shared a remix EP for Local Valley track "Visions" that included reworkings by Columbian-American Domino artist Ela Minus, a pulsating drum and bass remix from Swedish psych-rockers Dungen and a breezy remix by Jose that he calls the "Flanger" version.

These new offerings follow the Swing and El Invento EPs which include remixes by artists such as Sofia Kourtesis, Solomun, and Roosevelt alongside Gonzalez's own reworkings of the two Local Valley singles.

Last year the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) recognized Local Valley with the 2022 Libera Award for Best Folk/Bluegrass Record. In May, Gonzalez received the Swedish Grammy for Singer-Songwriter of the Year.

Furthermore, Jose is gearing up for a busy year of continued activity with more details to be announced soon.

"An Exclusive Evening With Jose Gonzalez" Dates:

4/26/2023 - Barcelona, ES - Paral-lel 62

4/28/2023 - Berlin, DE - Babylon

4/29/2023 - Antwerp, BE - Deroma

