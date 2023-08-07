King Khan Releases 'Never Hold Back / Never Hold On'

Album art

(Clarion Call) On August 18, King Khan will release the original score to The Invaders on Ernest Jenning Record Co. / Khannibalism . Today King Khan is pleased to share singles "Never Hold Back / Never Hold On." The instrumental version of "Never Hold On" is the latest track to be released from the vinyl version of the soundtrack, while "Never Hold Back" featuring Miranda Zipse of Miranda and the Beat is a bonus track on the digital release.

On the song Miranda Zipse (of Miranda & The Beat) says, "While in Germany recording with King Khan we had a late night of sharing music and drinking German beer. He showed me the Invaders soundtrack and I really connected with the song "Never Hold On." We got excited and decided to lay down a vocal track for fun. While recording I got really into the power of the song and sang the lyrics "never hold back" instead. We decided it brought a whole new meaning to the track and thought it would be cool to release an alternate version. The lyrics to this song are very close to my heart and I had so much fun bringing new life to it."

King Khan adds, "The greatest gift I could ever receive is having one of my daughters sing a song I wrote about the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. The struggles he faced are still the same, and my family chooses music as our weapon. For this version, Miranda changed the chorus to Never Hold Back, which makes the song even more meaningful. so I dedicate this song to the struggle of our real Indian warriors, be it the Mohawks, Blackfoot or Anishinaabe, we will overcome and bring the bodies of our mothers, daughters or sisters.... we cannot be moved or filed away in some bullsh*t police office cabinet."

"Never Hold Back / Never Hold On" follows the release "John B's Lament" the first track to be released from the forthcoming album.

The limited pressing of The Invaders - Original Score is limited to only 500 copies on multicolored interstellar splatter LPs cut at 45 rpm for maximum fidelity and because Khan insists many of these tracks take on a life of their own when slowed down and listened back at 33rpm!

King Khan is that fiery arrow shot into the night sky which no one knows how high or far it will travel, however we do know that as that fiery arrow streaks across the heavens, along the way its flames will light up dark places. King Khan's music can become the voice of many around the world, some who have never been heard from before." - John B. Smith (Leader of The Invaders)

