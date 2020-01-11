.

King Khan and The Sadies Announce Split Single

William Lee | 01-11-2020

King Khan

King Khan and The Sadies have announced that they will releasing a split 7" single on limited-edition brown vinyl and digitally on January 24th.

King Black Snake Khan had this to say, "I met Dallas Good when I was about 18 years old... For many years we would sneer and jeer at each other for no explainable reason... Could it have been a deep sexual tension, well of course it was, anyways those strange emotions turned rancid and volatile up until one day Jon Spencer wanted to cover a King Khan & BBQ Show song... Dallas refused to play it and his only reasoning was because 'King Khan is the most despicable man alive.'

"This news travelled fast amongst our little community and this beef was thrown on the fire and doused in beautiful laughter, LSD, and a blood brotherhood that is stronger than said 'rock' in 'Like a Rock'.

"I proudly exclaim my profound love for Dallas Good, he is my brother and this single is proof that Indian men are built like brick sh*thouses and make love like snakes."

The Sadies' Dallas Good added, "Technically, King Khan is probably not THEE most despicable man alive. Definitely top 10 though."


