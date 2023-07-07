Lil Uzi Vert Announces Pink Tape Tour

(Atlantic) Lil Uzi Vert announced their highly anticipated Pink Tape Tour headline tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 17-date tour kicks off on Saturday, October 21 in Minneapolis at The Armory, with stops in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on Wednesday, November 22 in Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with the general on-sale beginning today at 2 PM local time at ticketmaster.com. The tour marks the Philadelphia native's first headlining tour since 2018, when they hit 32 cities as part of the "Endless Summer Tour."
The tour announcement comes on the heels of Uzi's most recent album, Pink Tape, released June 30, 2023. Last year, they also unleashed their widely popular track "Just Wanna Rock" as well as their Red & White EP which included standout songs such as "For Fun," "I Know," and more.
Most recently, Uzi opened the 2023 BET Awards with an electrifying performance of "Spin Again" and "Just Wanna Rock" from Pink Tape. Earlier this year, they delivered dazzling performances at a wide array of national platforms, from the 2023 Grammys to Wrestlemania 39 to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
LIL UZI VERT 2023 TOUR DATES:
Sat Oct 21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Mon Oct 23 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Tue Oct 24 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Wed Oct 25 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
Tue Oct 31 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Thu Nov 02 - Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum
Fri Nov 03 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Sun Nov 05 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
Mon Nov 06 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy
Wed Nov 08 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
Thu Nov 9 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Fri Nov 10 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Mon Nov 13 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Thu Nov 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
Sat Nov 18 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Mon Nov 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Wed Nov 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
