Lil Uzi Vert Announces Pink Tape Tour

07-07-2023

Lil Uzi Vert News Tour poster July 07, 2023
Tour poster

(Atlantic) Lil Uzi Vert announced their highly anticipated Pink Tape Tour headline tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 17-date tour kicks off on Saturday, October 21 in Minneapolis at The Armory, with stops in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on Wednesday, November 22 in Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with the general on-sale beginning today at 2 PM local time at ticketmaster.com. The tour marks the Philadelphia native's first headlining tour since 2018, when they hit 32 cities as part of the "Endless Summer Tour."

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Uzi's most recent album, Pink Tape, released June 30, 2023. Last year, they also unleashed their widely popular track "Just Wanna Rock" as well as their Red & White EP which included standout songs such as "For Fun," "I Know," and more.

Most recently, Uzi opened the 2023 BET Awards with an electrifying performance of "Spin Again" and "Just Wanna Rock" from Pink Tape. Earlier this year, they delivered dazzling performances at a wide array of national platforms, from the 2023 Grammys to Wrestlemania 39 to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

LIL UZI VERT 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Oct 21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Mon Oct 23 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Tue Oct 24 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Wed Oct 25 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

Tue Oct 31 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 02 - Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum

Fri Nov 03 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Sun Nov 05 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

Mon Nov 06 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

Wed Nov 08 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Thu Nov 9 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Fri Nov 10 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Mon Nov 13 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Thu Nov 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Sat Nov 18 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Mon Nov 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Wed Nov 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

