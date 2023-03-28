Lil Uzi Vert's 'Just Wanna Rock' Certified 2X Platinum

(Atlantic Records) Grammy-nominated artist Lil Uzi Vert's smash hit "Just Wanna Rock" was certified 2X Platinum by the RIAA. The platinum-selling single has seen huge success since its release late last year with support via the viral dance across social media and the accompanying visual (75M+ views).
Last night, the rap phenom appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and performed the hit single. Uzi is expected to continue performing the massive hit at their upcoming festival performances and headlining tour.
He will also continue working on their highly anticipated album, The Pink Tape, slated for release later this year. Watch the Tonight Show performance below:
