Marty Stuart Releases First New Album in 6 Years

() Today, the 5-time GRAMMY winner, Country Music Hall of Famer and AMA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Marty Stuart released his new album Altitude via Snakefarm.

The critically-acclaimed collection is his first album release in more than 6 years and will be followed by Stuart's 20th annual Late Night Jam at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN on June 7 featuring performances by Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Joe Walsh, John Oates,The Del McCoury Band, Sierra Ferrell, Chapel Hart, Connie Smith, Gary Mule Deer, Jake Worthington, The Grand Ole Opry Square Dancers and surprises guests. Stuart and his band will then hit the road with Chris Stapleton for a summer tour.

Recorded in Nashville with his longtime band The Fabulous Superlatives - Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris Scruggs - the collection finds Stuart picking up where he left off on 2017's Way Out West, exploring a cosmic country landscape populated by dreamers and drifters, misfits and angels, honky-tonk heroes and lonesome lovers. Written primarily on the road, the collection was inspired in large part by Stuart's 2018 tour supporting Byrds co-founders Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman, who reunited for the 50th anniversary of their seminal Sweetheart Of The Rodeo album. Stream the album here and see the tour dates below:

Tour Dates:

6/2 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

6/3 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

6/7 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium - Late Night Jam

6/13 - Edmonds, WA - Edmonds Center for the Arts

6/14 - Mt. Vernon, WA - Lincoln Theatre Center

6/15 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena #

6/16 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater #

6/17 - Layton, UT - Edward A. Kenley Centennial Amphitheater

6/22 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena #

6/23 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena #

6/24 - Santa Fe, NM - Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino

7/6 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/7 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater #

7/8 - Hammondsport, NY - Point of the Bluff

7/19 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center #

7/20 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

7/27 - Polson, MT - Rex Theater

7/28 - Kalispell, MT - Wachholz College Center

7/29 - White Sulphur Springs, MT - Red Ants Pants Festival

8/10 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion #

8/11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion #

8/12 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion #

8/18 - Gethsemane, KY - The Amp at Still Log

8/19 - Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

8/20 - Washburn, WI - Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

9/8-10 - Bristol, VA - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

9/15 - Lexington, VA - Theater and Lime Kiln

9/28 - Fish Creek, WI - Door Community Auditorium

9/29 - Wisconsin Dells, WI - Crystal Grand Music Theatre

9/30 - Steelville, MO - Wildwood Springs Lodge

10/7 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

11/16 - Albany, NY - Sawyer Theater at the Egg Performing Arts Center

11/18 - Brownfield, ME - Stone Mountain Arts Center

# - with Chris Stapleton

Related Stories

Marty Stuart Announces 20th Late Night Jam At The Ryman

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives Return With 'Country Star'

More Marty Stuart News