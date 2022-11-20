.

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives Return With 'Country Star'

Michael Angulia | 11-20-2022

Marty Stuart

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives have released a brand new single called "Country Star," as Stuart prepares to be inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame this week.

"Country Star" is the first new music from Marty since the 2017 album Way Out West. He had this to say, "There's a lot of crazy imagery in this song," explains Stuart. "I've always loved songs like 'Roll In My Sweet Baby's Arms,' 'Long Journey Home,' and 'Salty Dog Blues.'

"Those don't really say much of anything but they feel good and they're a perfect way to start any show. 'Country Star' qualifies as one of those songs. It's lightly autobiographical and highly danceable and it has a twang factor that's just exactly right."

This Tuesday, November 22, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives will be inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in Nashville, TN alongside Vince Gill and Don McLean, and on November 26 he will celebrate his 50th year in Nashville and 30th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member with a special performance.

"Country Star" is Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives' - Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris Scruggs - first single release for Snakefarm, a label housed under the Spinefarm Music Group and owned by UMG. Stream the song below:

