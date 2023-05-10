Mcbride & The Ride Use Fan Images In 'Along Comes A Girl' Video

(Richlynn Group) Just in time for Mother's Day, ACM and CMA Nominated country trio, Mcbride & The Ride, share a special new music video for their single "Along Comes A Girl" featuring fan-submitted images. The band invited their followers to send in photos and videos of the women they love in their life. Compiling hundreds of photographs, the video showcases women at all ages of life, including mothers, grandmothers, and daughters. Due to the high number of submissions, the videos will be released as a series to ensure that all submitted photographs are included.

The song shares a sentimental message of having daughters through all stages of life. Between the three original members of the band, Terry McBride, Billy Thomas, and Ray Herndon, each proudly sports the title of either dad, stepdad, or grandad, to daughters and granddaughters. McBride, dad to 3 girls, wrote the song along with Nashville songwriters Jon Nite and Skip Black and confides that having all girls changed his life.

"I wouldn't be where I am without the incredible women in my life! This song is a tribute to them and to all those who make such an impact," McBride shares. "It is fun to have so many of our fans be a part of this song and send in such amazing photos. This first video came out great and we can't wait to keep adding on!"

The band's "tried-and-true 90s harmonies" (People Magazine) are "back and better than ever" (The Country Note), with the group gearing up for a busy summer performing at DenimFest in Forest City, IA, Kansas City, MO with additional dates in MN, IL, and TX.

