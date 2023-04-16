Michael Bolton Shares New Song 'Just The Beginning' And Announces Album

(Hello PR) Michael Bolton announces his brand new studio album, Spark of Light, out everywhere June 23rd. Having recorded over 20 studio albums in his storied career, Bolton returns to his songwriting roots with this first ever album of all original songs, co-written by Michael and some of today's most successful writers and producers.
Spark of Light is available for pre-order now digitally, as well as standard & deluxe CD, limited edition gold vinyl and standard black vinyl. The album will also be available on limited edition blue vinyl at Barnes & Noble. Spark of Light will feature 10 brand new songs, and the deluxe version will have two bonus tracks, "Somebody To You" and "One Life".
With the pre-order, Bolton unveils his latest track "Just the Beginning," co-written with Zac Barnett of American Authors ("Best Day Of My Life"). "We set out to write a big catchy hook and that kind of anthemic chorus that gets people singing along!"
Bolton explained the inspiration behind the track. "When you get a call asking if you want to work on a song with Michael Bolton it's an easy yes," said Barnett of the collaboration. "The man's a legend! 'Just the Beginning' was one of those songs that was easy for us to write, everything flowed so naturally. I honestly couldn't be more thrilled and honored to play a part in Michael's new record!" The upbeat, contemporary love song made its global debut April 13th at 11am BST with a world premiere on BBC Radio 2.
Spark of Light Track List - All Songs Co-written by Michael Bolton
Spark of Light
Running Out of Ways
Eyes on You
Beautiful World (feat. Justin Jesso)
Whatever She Wants
Just The Beginning
Safe
Home
We Could be Something
Out of the Ashes
