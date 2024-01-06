Michael Bolton Recovering From Emergency Brain Surgery

Michael Bolton shared via social media that he is currently recovering from emergency brain surgery that he received just before the holidays after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

He wrote on Facebook on Friday (Jan. 5th), "I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success.

"I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family. For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I'll have to take a temporary break from touring.

"It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.

"I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I'm keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I'll give you more updates as soon as I can. Much love always, MB

