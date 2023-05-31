Miranda Lambert And Leon Bridges Unite On 'If You Were Mine'

(EBM) Fellow GRAMMY Award winners and Texas natives Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges join forces to deliver an enchanting duet, with "If You Were Mine" set for release next Tuesday, June 6, across all major digital platforms.

The heartfelt collaboration produced by Jon Randall sees Lambert and Bridges celebrating the objects of their affection from a distance, contemplating how they would cherish and treasure their beloved if fate ever granted them the opportunity. Together, the gifted singer-songwriters seamlessly fuse their unique musical styles, as Lambert's powerful and emotive storytelling blends perfectly with Bridges' velvety timelessness, creating remarkable vocal chemistry that will resonate with fans across genres.

"I have been a big fan of Leon for a while because he is very authentic as an artist and I love his music. I wrote this song with Ashley Monroe and Jesse Frasure, specifically with Leon in mind," shares Lambert of the longing ballad of unrequited love. "Since we are both from Texas, we threw in a few Texas references, of course - the Frio River being one. When we finished this song, we sent it to Leon in hopes that he would want to collaborate and we were so glad that he said yes. I have really enjoyed getting to know him and I'm happy to have him as a new friend."

"I was humbled to have Miranda ask if I'd join her on this beautiful duet she wrote," adds Bridges. "Getting in the studio with her in Nashville to sing this song together was magic. There's nothing better than two Texans on one mic!"

The release is the first glimpse at new music from Lambert, who has recently teased "some fun collaborations up my sleeve," since her critically acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated album, Palomino, celebrated by Variety for cementing her place as "the best ambassador country has to the world." Lambert also recently added New York Times best-selling author to her impressive list of titles with debut book "Y'all Eat Yet?" available everywhere now and will return to Las Vegas for the next round of her Velvet Rodeo residency shows in July following a Nissan Stadium performance as part of CMA Fest next Friday, June 9.

Bridges is currently in the studio working on his fourth LP for Columbia Records while touring throughout the summer and fall of 2023.

