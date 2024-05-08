Miranda Lambert Gets Signature Epiphone Bluebird Studio

(Prime PR) Epiphone is proud to unveil its global partnership with the multiple GRAMMY and ACM Award-winning country music star Miranda Lambert. A variation on the iconic Hummingbird acoustic guitar, the Miranda Lambert Bluebird Studio includes upgraded features in a stunning Bluebonnet color celebrating the official flower of Miranda's home state of Texas.

The new Epiphone Miranda Lambert Bluebird Studio follows the successful release of the Gibson Miranda Lambert Bluebird acoustic last year, which is the best-selling Gibson signature acoustic guitar over the past 12 months. The new Epiphone Miranda Lambert Bluebird Studio is now available at Authorized Epiphone dealers and worldwide on www.epiphone.com.

Miranda Lambert has solidified her legacy as one of the most pivotal artists in modern-day country music. A constant champion of female artists--including through numerous collaborations and her work as a member of the Pistol Annies--Miranda Lambert has made it a priority to use her well-earned influence to encourage more girls and women to pick up guitars themselves. A decorated songwriter, Academy of Country Music "Entertainer of the Year," passionate animal advocate, restaurateur, businesswoman, and New York Times best-selling author, Miranda Lambert is among the brightest stars in modern country music. Named as one of the most influential people in the world by TIME, Lambert has won multiple GRAMMY® Awards and has been honored with more Academy of Country Music Awards than any artist in history.

"My hope is that the release of the Epiphone Bluebird Studio with a more approachable price point will make it possible for young girls and women in general to get their hands on one," says Miranda Lambert. "If it makes it more accessible and achievable for girls to chase their dreams, then it's a win in my book."

Epiphone is proud to honor Miranda's music and mission by adding this special variation on the iconic Hummingbird acoustic guitar to the core lineup, bringing the Miranda Lambert Bluebird acoustic to more players and more stages worldwide. Named after Miranda's chart-topping and GRAMMY-nominated song "Bluebird," the Miranda Lambert Bluebird Studio is as distinctive as its namesake with a square shoulder layered mahogany body and a solid Sitka spruce top designed for both visual appeal and tonal excellence. The choice of materials ensures a rich, resonant sound that ages well. The Miranda Lambert Bluebird Studio features a stunning Bluebonnet gloss finish--celebrating the official flower of her home state of Texas-a custom Bluebird pickguard, and the onboard Fishman™ electronics make this guitar plug-in ready the moment fans take it out of the included hardshell guitar case.

Miranda Lambert has chosen for the release of the Epiphone Miranda Lambert Bluebird Studio to benefit the Nashville nonprofit YEAH! (Youth Empowerment through Arts & Humanities). Epiphone and Lambert will donate five instruments to the charity, along with funds to cover the cost of five scholarships to the YEAH! Rocks summer music camp this June 3-7. One of the five guitars will be signed by Lambert and auctioned at the camp showcase on June 8, with the four others used in annual programming.

The collaboration between Miranda Lambert and Epiphone to create the Bluebird Studio celebrates not only Lambert's musical achievements, but also her personal story, style, and global influence on culture.

Following is a Q&A with Miranda Lambert regarding her partnership with Epiphone:

What motivated you to collaborate with Epiphone?

"After releasing my first Gibson Bluebird signature guitar last year, it seemed like the natural next step. The Gibson release was very well received, and we wanted to create a more affordable guitar, and still deliver a great quality product."

How will this partnership and the signature Epiphone Bluebird Studio release help achieve your goal of inspiring more girls and women to play guitar?

"My hope is that the release of the Epiphone Bluebird with a more approachable price point will make it possible for young girls and women in general to get their hands on one. If it makes it more accessible and achievable for girls to chase their dreams, then it's a win in my book."

Did any personal memories influence the design and features of your signature guitar?

"For most musicians, even your earliest memories of a guitar are vivid ones. For me, that was sitting together as a family while my dad played for us, and from there it was me and my mom loading my guitar into her Suburban to drive around Texas and chase my dream. A guitar is a powerful thing for a young artist, so we wanted to create a design that was special because of that."

The aesthetics of the Bluebird are striking, with intricate pickguard art and a vibrant Bluebonnet finish. How did this design come together, and what makes it meaningful to you?

"Bluebonnets are the Texas state flower and whether you're from Texas like me or not, they're just magical. The design was created by Codey Allen at Gibson after I gave some direction for the visual. The idea was based on my song, 'Bluebird,' and she did a beautiful job creating the artwork. The combination of the stunning blue color and the pickguard with bluebirds, bluebonnets, and pops of green ended up such a beautiful result."

What does the Bluebird's name signify for you personally, and how does it resonate with your journey as an artist?

"Bluebirds are a symbol of hope and renewal, both of which have been significant in my career and life in general. My song 'Bluebird' says it best: 'I'll keep a light on in my soul, keep a bluebird in my heart'."

Your career has seen incredible highs and meaningful collaborations. Where does the creation of the Bluebird signature guitar rank among your achievements, and why?

"It's a highlight, as I've been playing the guitar since I was a little girl. It's where it all started for me. So to be able to create two signature Bluebird guitars is really meaningful to me. It's full circle and something I'll carry with me forever."

Finally, what advice would you give to aspiring musicians who dream of playing guitar or having their own signature instrument one day?

"Keep chasing it. Stay true to yourself and don't give up. You can't go wrong with those two things."

