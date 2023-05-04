Miranda Lambert Becomes New York Times Best Selling Author

Book promo

(EBM) Miranda Lambert is many things: songwriter, dog lover, wife, daughter, superstar, friend, restauranteur, business woman, and Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year. Now she can add New York Times Best Selling author to the list as Y'ALL EAT YET? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen lands at No. 3 on the paper's wildly eclectic How To, Advice & Miscellaneous Books list.

"OMG y'all! I just got a call from my publishers that Y'ALL EAT YET? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen is No. 3 on the New York Times Best Selling list," Lambert shared excitedly with fans. "I can't actually believe that. I'm so grateful and just - I can't believe it. It's for my Nonny in Heaven. She's partying tonight; I know it. And I'm just beside myself that people would want to hear our stories and join our sisterhood. This is crazy. So, thanks to everybody who bought it and who is reading it. I love y'all - welcome to the tribe!"

Written with veteran music critic Holly Gleason, Y'ALL EAT YET? merges memoir with a cookbook to celebrate multi-generational female friendship and the way those relationships empower people, especially women, to savor the good times, survive the struggle and laugh when the going gets tough. Tracing her journey from childhood to superstardom, Lambert marks the moments with recipes that include Whiskey Cupcakes, French Toast Casserole, Heidi's Spiced Hot Crackers, Bev's Chicken Salad, Nonny's Banana Pudding and "the one thing that'll get the ring" The Loaf.

"I think everybody's life is marked by those delicious flavors of what you ate during special times," Lambert explains. "The memories, the stories and the things you eat kind of mingle together, or maybe the meals and the snacks are the things that you can go back to that make the memories come back to life.

"I just know: there's an awful lot of love in Neicy's gumbo, Vicki's deviled eggs, my Dad's green beans, Nonny's tuna salad. You take a bite, and it all comes rushing back. In a world that moves so fast, where we're often just trying to keep up with ourselves, the power of sitting down to something made by hand - often while you're sitting around a table of people you love - is a superpower we forget.

"So, I wanted to make it easy. Put that superpower in reach of all the bad ass girls and young women, guys on their own and people thinking they can't. Because I promise: if I can, you can. If you can't, you know someone who can. And there are all kinds of stories of parties, Airstreams and cocktails, too!"

Sitting behind only the multiple-year NYT best seller Atomic Habits and Rick Rubin's recently-released The Creative Act, Lambert shares the chart with perennial best sellers The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck and newcomers The Wisdom of the Bull Frog, Rainn Wilson's Soul Boom, Comedy Bang! Bang! The Podcast, Love and Lemons Simple Feel Good Food and Tasting History. In addition, Lambert tops Amazon's Country Music Books list, arriving ahead of Lucinda Williams' Don't Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You, Dolly Parton's Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, multiple Willie Nelson books including the upcoming Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs, Johnny Cash's Cash: The Autobiography, the audio book of Loretta Lynn's Coal Miner's Daughter and Be More Taylor Swift: Fearless Advice.

With Texas Monthly raving "it's a Texan's dream" and Forbes calling it a "celebration," Lambert heads to the Pink Pistol in her hometown of Lindale, Texas for her final book signing on Tuesday, May 9. While home, the woman who told Seth Meyers about making plastic bag omelets will also appear on "Good Morning America" alongside the woman behind the famous Loaf - her mom, Bev - as part of their Mother's Day walk up coverage on Thursday, May 11 ahead of the Academy of Country Music Awards, livestreamed on Prime Video from Frisco, Texas that evening, where she is a five-time nominee (Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year - artist and producer, Artist-Songwriter of the Year) and will perform during the show.

As Shondaland declared, "Miranda Lambert's Secret Ingredient is Sisterhood" and Rolling Stone notes that Y'ALL EAT YET "sees the singer opening up her heart and home in more intimate ways than ever before." Eating Well concurred, "Reading her new cookbook will make you feel like you're part of her family," and Southern culture monthly Garden & Gun praised the book "dedicated to her tight-knit clan of women and the laughter, comfort and good food they fill spaces with."

Even the trades agree. Publishers Weekly writes, "Lambert uses stories of food to celebrate friendship, good times, and the importance of kinship," while Booklist boils it down to "quite simply, will enchant."

Y'ALL EAT YET: Welcome to The Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen is available at retailers and stores across the country including Walmart, Target, Buc-ee's, Cracker Barrel, Kroger and Whole Foods, Nashville's Parnassus Books, plus online here (ad).

