Miranda Lambert Returns Home For Y'ALL EAT YET? Book Signing

(EBM) They started lining up at the Pink Pistol boutique well before dawn, even though online tickets were gone in less than a minute. Little kids, girls' trippers, mothers and teenage daughters, elders and men of varying ages were gathered in a line that ran down the block and across Miranda Lambert Way. They were all there hoping to get inside the store to buy a copy of hometown girl Miranda Lambert's Y'ALL EAT YET? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen.

Fresh from the news she that she is now a New York Times best-selling author, with Y'ALL EAT YET? landing at No. 3 behind multiple-year top 10 title Atomic Habits and Rick Rubin's multiple-week No. 1 The Creative Act, Lambert returned to her hometown to sign copies of her first book. Joining her for the trip was anchor Rhiannon Ally of ABC's "Good Morning America," who interviewed her and mother Beverly at the Lamberts' home for a feature that runs this Thursday, May 11 during the 8 a.m. hour.

"All those faces, all the smiles and some of the young women who I see myself in when I was their age..." Lambert mused. "After a week of being in New York City and L.A., coming back to Lindale was the perfect way to wrap up this amazing run. We brought this book back to the very place its stories came from, and I got to share the celebration with the people who were so much a part of it."

In addition to Lambert and her mom, Y'ALL EAT YET's featured YaYas Vicki Plaxico, Denise (Neicy) Watson and Heidi Prather, plus co-author Holly Gleason were also on hand and signing books at various stations in the Pink Pistol. With the Chamber of Commerce, chief of police, the Junk Gypsies and other local notables on hand, it was a homecoming for a local girl once again made good; conversations about tubing the Guadalupe, people having seen Lambert play as a young teen, the Dallas Rodeo, favorite songs and the drive in from North Dakota floated through the air.

"The people here live every word in this book, all these recipes and places, so it was extra important to get that right. I wanted this book to be about my mom, her friends and my Nonny and her friends, all the love and strength they gave me. But it's also about how the people where I'm from live and come together."

After signing the memoir/cookbook - a celebration of how those relationships empower people, especially during the good times, but also when the going gets tough - Lambert got to meet up with her Nonny's besties, the original YaYas, for a private signing. With her father Rick on hand, the family vibe defined the day - and everyone present marveled at how personal the stories told were, all about their own traditions, moments and memories. The book is available to order here.

