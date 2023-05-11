.

Miranda Lambert's Good Morning America Appearance Goes Online

05-11-2023

Miranda Lambert Video still
Video still

(ABC News) Grammy-winning country artist Miranda Lambert welcomed "Good Morning America" to her hometown of Lindale, Texas, and her mom's home in an interview with ABC News' Rhiannon Ally that aired on "GMA" today.

Lambert talked about her first cookbook, "Y'all Eat Yet?," the special connection she shares with her mom and close family and friends, and more. "Y'all Eat Yet?" features recipes and stories from Lambert's grandma, her mom, and their best friends, whom Lambert calls "the ya-ya's."

Lambert shared, "Most of my great memories are attached to who I had the meal with [...] Finding the joy and finding a way to make a house a home--whatever your budget, whatever your circumstance is a good lesson." Watch the appearance here.

