(fcc) New Kids On The Block celebrate NKOTB DAY with fans nationwide as they take to socials with fun new activations and contests Blockheads will love. The honorary day has been celebrated annually since 1989, when it was officially declared a holiday by Massachusetts governor Michael Dukakis.

As a thank you to fans, New Kids On The Block is offering free content and special contest giveaways. TODAY, fans can enter to win the MEGA NKOTB DAY PRIZE BUNDLE GIVEAWAY on April 24th by posting a photo or video to their Instagram feed that shows their favorite NKOTB Memory, tagging the band (@NKOTB) in the post and including hashtag #NKOTBday. Part of the giveaway will include 2 coveted tickets to BLOCKCON.

New Kids on the Block announced BLOCKCON, the first ever NKOTB fan convention which will take place on May 26 through May 28 in Chicago, IL. The all-weekend immersive fan experience, with events at the Rosemont Theatre and Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, includes an intimate one-of-a-kind NKOTB concert to kick off the weekend; daytime panels and events on Saturday with NKOTB and guests; special exhibits, the I'll Be Lovin' You Forever: NKOTB Prom theme party on Saturday night and a farewell event with the New Kids on Sunday morning. Limited tickets for the weekend event are still available and can be found at ticketmaster.com.

The MEGA NKOTB DAY PRIZE BUNDLE GIVEAWAY includes the following premium tour package:

1. 2 Tickets to BLOCKCON with all the VIP bells and whistles

2. 2 Tickets to the NKOTB Cruise (for winner and 1 friend)

3. $1500 Travel voucher to get them to the events (this will

be like a visa gift card)

4. A big NKOTB Merch package

In addition, for the first time ever, the following will be available on YouTube: Press Play: Making of a Mixtape Tour, You Got It (The Right Stuff): Live from Philadelphia on the 2022 Mixtape Tour, and Hangin' Tough: Live from the 2023 Houston Rodeo.

Live Song Selections from Mixtape Tour 2022: Live from Philadelphia will also be released on all streaming services. The tracklisting for this includes the hits below:

Block Party

Cover Girl I'll Be Lovin' You (Forever)

Please Don't Go Girl

Medley with Remix and Single

Dirty Dancing

You Got It (The Right Stuff)

