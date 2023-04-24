Nicole Witt Shares 'Bourbon' Video

Single art

(117) Award-winning, singer-songwriter and touring veteran, Nicole Witt released a video for her third original track "Bourbon" from her upcoming EP, Clear, due out this summer.

The single, co-written with Kris Bergsnes and Robin Haley is perhaps one of Witt's most poignant and important pieces of work in her catalog. It is the sobering "crown jewel" of her seven-song EP. The Americana music darlings, Regina McCrary and Alfreda McCrary Lee from the McCrary Sisters offered up their soulful voices as a backup angel choir.

She could blame it on the devil

She could blame it on God

She could blame it on her friends

Cause they won't let her stop

And if she told you that that first drink

Don't get her outta bed

Well she'd be lyin' through the Bourbon on her breath

"Bourbon is by far one of the most important songs I have ever written," says Witt. She adds, "This song is 20 years old. Almost every artist in Nashville had this song on hold for a time for their record. It has never been released and when I started putting songs together for this project, I included it with 20 other songs in a pile for my producers to hear. They got back to me very quickly with excitement about the record and 'Bourbon,' saying the album would not be complete unless we recorded it."

Witt continues, "I have watched so many friends walk the incredibly difficult road of alcoholism. Some of them have come out on the other side and I have some friends that didn't make it. It has been soul-crushing and life-altering to be an eyewitness to so much suffering caused by this disease. I have listened over the years intentionally to the words and thoughts of those that have struggled and quit. They all say there is a way out. There is a light. There is comfort in being in the presence of others that have struggled as well. Two of the McCrary sisters sang on this track. Their voices took a song that was laying still in the darkness, straight into the light. I'm forever grateful to them for lending their voices."

The stunning official music video was filmed by Witt's 17-year-old daughter, Ashlyn Witt at the Springwater Supper Club which is the oldest establishment in Nashville, and Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Montgomery Bell State Park. Witt's longtime friend, singer-songwriter, Cheley Tackett who stars in the music video.

