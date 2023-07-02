Nicole Witt Recruits John Paul White For 'Kiss'

(117) Award-winning, singer-songwriter and touring veteran, Nicole Witt releases "Kiss" featuring John Paul White, available everywhere now! "Kiss" was written by Nicole, John Paul and Kris Bergsnes at the legendary FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL.

The trio was inspired that day to write a fiery love song (with John Paul on guitar and Nicole on grand piano) that would cut through the noise. It was written in Studio 'A' where the vocals would eventually be recorded for the song.

Nicole and John Paul first met at EMI Music Publishing during their first publishing deals in Nashville. They struck up a friendship that has endured both of their careers.

Kiss like you want me

Kiss like you need me

Kiss me straight up to heaven tonight

Kiss like you love me

Every time you touch me

Kiss me with everything you have inside

Or kiss me goodbye

"Nicole is one of my early co-writers and one of my favorite voices. We wrote this song a while back, and it's finally found its moment. Proud to have been a part of that, and to be a part of it again now." - John Paul White

"Kiss" is the only collaboration on Witt's upcoming EP, Clear. The official music video was filmed in a beautiful historic home in Sheffield, Alabama with a cell phone and B-roll footage filmed at FAME Recording Studios while the two recorded their vocals. Watch the video below:

