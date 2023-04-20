NOISY Premiere 'Desire' Video

(DawBell) Fast rising electronic trio NOISY are back with their second single of the year 'DESIRE', out now via Concord Records. A sonic melting pot of intricate sampling, textured synth and drum patterns reinforced by captivating hooks, the vigorous energy of 'DESIRE' is fast becoming synonymous with NOISY's back catalogue.

'DESIRE' comes as the trio perform on the season finale of Channel 4's Made In Chelsea, which airs May 22nd and are announced to bring their celebrated club night 'Fast FWD To Friday' at this year's The Great Escape, on Thursday 11th May at 11:30pm with their own dedicated stage. This new single also follows their previously released fan-favourite 'RUDEBOY' was hailed as the BBC Introducing 'Track Of The Week'.

'DESIRE' demonstrates the trio's uncompromising consistency with generating feel-good dance-floor anthems. The accompanied Jake River Parker directed music video features a similar electrifying tone as the track itself. Strobe lights and a glitching red backdrop create an intimate mind-altering club aesthetic.

Speaking on the new single, the group said: "The song is about the feeling of escape through euphoria and desire, inspired by a night out we had in Brighton years ago that turned crazy pretty quickly (as they usually do). It's been a crowd favourite from our live shows for quite some time now so we're gassed to have it out in the world. It's a proper hands up in the air kinda tune and we can't wait for people to hear the recorded version."

Doing what they do best, NOISY have had an explosive start to 2023. Back on home soil after a monumental SXSW in Austin and off the back of performing at London's Lafayette for BRITs Week, they reintroduced their celebrated Brighton club night 'Fast FWD To Friday'. A melting pot of DJ sets and live performance, the club night promised an exhilarating, energy-filled night out whilst emerging talent within the scene. After the success of the first sold-out show at The Prince Albert - and having blown out the windows due to the volume of the show - they've upgraded venues to The Hope And Ruin for their next show.

Festivals are where the music comes to life, and this summer offers a run of unmissable shows, including NASS Festival, Barn On The Farm, 2000 Trees and a returning slot on the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage at the prestigious Reading & Leeds.

NOISY have also been announced as official artists involved in this year's Record Store Day. On April 22nd the group release a 4 track 12-inch Crystal Clear vinyl featuring new single 'DESIRE', 'RUDEBOY', 'ALLIGATOR', and the exclusive 'ALL OF YOU'. This will mark the group's first ever physical release.

