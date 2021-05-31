.

Ozzy Osbourne Names His Choice For All Time Rock God

Keavin Wiggins | 05-31-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ozzy Osbourne Photo courtesy Epic Records

Legendary metal vocalist Ozzy Osbourne said that he considers late Motorhead icon Lemmy Kilmister to be the "All-Time Rock God", during an interview with BBC's Johnnie Walker.

The former Black Sabbath frontman recalled collaborating with Lemmy on one of his biggest solo hits. Ozzy shared, "My rock god is Lemmy Kilmister. Lemmy was a guy - he shot from the hip every time. 'That sucks,' or, 'I like that.'

"I'm good at starting lyrics, but I can't finish them. And he'd go - he'd write a bunch of lyrics for my songs - 'Mama, I'm Coming Home.' So, I'd give him a tape, and I had this book on World War II. I haven't read it and I told him, 'Tell me what you think. And I have a bunch of these lyrics - whenever you can...' I'm thinking, it's gonna be a
week.

"And he says, 'Come back in about four hours.' So I got back, and he goes, 'What do you think about these?' And I go, 'Oh, great.' He then goes, 'What about these?' I go, 'Oh, you got two...?'

"He goes, 'No, I got another one - three.' I go, 'You had written three sets of lyrics?!' He said, 'Yeah, and that book was crap!' I said, 'What book?' He says, 'The book you gave me.'

"He was a speed-reader! He could read really fast. He was amazing! You look at people like Lemmy and you think, 'Oh, he's a yob [a rude, noisy, and aggressive young person].' But he was very well-educated." Check out the interview below:


Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Names His Choice For All Time Rock God

Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album

Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

When Rob Zombie Met Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne Get Animated With Post Malone For 'It's A Raid' Video

Ozzy Osbourne Says Producer Not The Same After Covid 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Recovery Was Set Back By Pandemic Lockdown 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Shared His Expected Timeline For Live Return 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Rules Out Playing With Black Sabbath Again 2020 In Review

News > Ozzy Osbourne

advertisement
Day In Rock

David Lee Roth Streaming New Single 'Giddy Up'- Jason Newsted Joining Megadeth Rumor Addressed- Ozzy Osbourne Names His Choice For All Time Rock God- Train- more

Slipknot Will Likely Reject 'Garbage' Rock Hall Induction- Alan Jackson Leads Lineup For Hometown Benefit Concert- Hooked On A Feeling Hit Maker B.J. Thomas Dead At 78- more

Slipknot 'Exploring Some Different Stuff' On New Album- Daughtry and Lajon Witherspoon Tribute Chris Cornell With 'Hunger Strike' Cover- Queen Special Reissue- more

Rolling Stones Mark 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Anniversary- Queen's Brian May Shares Inspiration For 'We Will Rock You'- Pink Floyd Share Video Of 1970 Performance- more

Reviews

Suzi Moon - Call the Shots

MorleyView Dru

Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks

3.2 - Third Impression

Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals

advertisement
Latest News

David Lee Roth Streaming New Single 'Giddy Up'

Jason Newsted Joining Megadeth Rumor Addressed

Ozzy Osbourne Names His Choice For All Time Rock God

Train To Rock 'Drops Of Jupiter' For 20th Anniversary Livestream

Greta Van Fleet Share Live 'Tears Of Rain' Video

A Pale Horse Named Death Share 'Believe In Something (You Are Lost)'

Enslaved Release Live Video For Classic Track 'Fenris'

Singled Out: Fritz Michel's Look Out (Botticelli Girl)