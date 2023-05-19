.

Omah Lay Recruits Ozuna For Remix Of Viral Hit 'Soso'

05-18-2023

Omah Lay

(Warner) Breakout Afro-fusion star Omah Lay unleashes an infectious remix of his hit single "soso" featuring reggaeton superstar Ozuna. The hypnotic track has amassed more than 240 million global streams since its original release as part of the Nigerian artist's acclaimed Boy Alone album, which has subsequently amassed more than 1.1 billion global streams

Casting a mesmerizing spell, both Omah and Ozuna combine to embellish the flourishes and details that make "soso" an after-hours gem. Like all the best afro-fusion anthems, "soso" conjures a captivating atmosphere full of hooks, good vibes, and has since found a vast international following. After going viral, the banger has racked up more than 240 million global streams and 39 million YouTube views on the music video.

In addition to "soso," Boy Alone contains the streak of hit singles "Attention" featuring Justin Bieber, "Woman," and "Understand" - which garnered attention from The New York Times, HYPEBEAST, The FADER, Billboard, NME, and more. In recognition of his talent and hard work, Omah Lay was nominated at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards for "Outstanding International Song."

As a sought-after collaborator, Omah Lay has also lent his instantly recognizable voice to a string of notable Afrobeats hits this year, including Libianca's "People," Tempoe's "Soweto," and Bella Shmurda's "Philo," to name a few. Now, with "soso" boasting a scorching verse fromo Ozuna, the song is poised to climb to new heights, and Omah is poised to solidify his status as an international artist whose appeal knows no boundaries.

