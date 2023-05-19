Omah Lay Recruits Ozuna For Remix Of Viral Hit 'Soso'

(Warner) Breakout Afro-fusion star Omah Lay unleashes an infectious remix of his hit single "soso" featuring reggaeton superstar Ozuna. The hypnotic track has amassed more than 240 million global streams since its original release as part of the Nigerian artist's acclaimed Boy Alone album, which has subsequently amassed more than 1.1 billion global streams
Casting a mesmerizing spell, both Omah and Ozuna combine to embellish the flourishes and details that make "soso" an after-hours gem. Like all the best afro-fusion anthems, "soso" conjures a captivating atmosphere full of hooks, good vibes, and has since found a vast international following. After going viral, the banger has racked up more than 240 million global streams and 39 million YouTube views on the music video.
In addition to "soso," Boy Alone contains the streak of hit singles "Attention" featuring Justin Bieber, "Woman," and "Understand" - which garnered attention from The New York Times, HYPEBEAST, The FADER, Billboard, NME, and more. In recognition of his talent and hard work, Omah Lay was nominated at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards for "Outstanding International Song."
As a sought-after collaborator, Omah Lay has also lent his instantly recognizable voice to a string of notable Afrobeats hits this year, including Libianca's "People," Tempoe's "Soweto," and Bella Shmurda's "Philo," to name a few. Now, with "soso" boasting a scorching verse fromo Ozuna, the song is poised to climb to new heights, and Omah is poised to solidify his status as an international artist whose appeal knows no boundaries.
Omah Lay Releases 'safe haven' Video
Corey Taylor Not Expecting To Get Rock Hall Induction- Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized And Postpones Concert- Blur Return- Def Leppard- more
Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event- Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic- more
GMA Goes Behind the Scenes at Garth Brooks' Las Vegas Residency- Chase Rice Pays Tribute to His Late Father With 'For A Day'- more
Hozier Announces New Album 'Unreal Unearth'- $uicideboy$ Announce US Arena And Amphitheater Grey Day Tour- more
What's Doing with Joe Bonamassa
Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens
Duff McKagan - This is the Song
Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Corey Taylor Not Expecting To Get Rock Hall Induction
Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized And Postpones Concert
Def Leppard Stream Drastic Symphonies Version Of 'When Love And Hate Collide'
blur Share Song From First New Album In 8 Years
Arctic Rain Share Cover Of Journey Classic 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)'
Mercury Studios To Release Hot Tuna Acoustic Three-Cd Boxed Set
Lockjaw Premiere 'I Can't Escape' Video
Silence & Light Release 'Purple' Lyric Video