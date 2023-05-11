.

Omah Lay Releases 'safe haven' Video

05-11-2023

Omah Lay Video still
Video still

(Warner) Accelerating a stratospheric international rise in 2023, Afro-fusion star Omah Lay serves up a video for his song "safe haven" today via Sire Records.

Delicately plucked acoustic guitar sets the tone for this lush and laidback anthem. From the jump, he proclaims, "I'm on the road 2 4 7; I'm on the road my safe haven." Harmonies soar above the dreamy instrumentation as he delivers a captivating chorus.

The accompanying video follows him over the course of his ascent. It seamlessly intercuts seismic moments on stage, introspective memories, and celebratory nights with friends. Ultimately, it pulls everyone deeper into his world.

Omah Lay continues to infiltrate every corner of the culture. As a sought-after collaborator, he has lent his instantly recognizable voice to a string of notable Afrobeats hits this year, including Libianca's "People" [feat. Ayra Starr & Omah Lay], "Soweto" [with Omah Lay & Tempoe], and Bella Shmurda's "Philo," to name a few. Plus, he just uncovered a special Choir Version of "soso."

