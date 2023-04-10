Rainbow Kitten Surprise Share New Single 'Drop Stop Roll'

(Elektra) Genre-defying, Nashville-based quintet and live sensations Rainbow Kitten Surprise have shared a new single entitled "Drop Stop Roll" - streaming on all platforms now via Elektra Entertainment. The track notably marks the band's first new music since 2022.

Evoking the collective's creative magic once more, "Drop Stop Roll" - a fan favorite that the band has been playing live for the past year - glides along on a glassy clean guitar melody and steady beat on the way towards an instantly chantable chorus. It unfurls with a hypnotic harmony uplifted by psychedelic flourishes and ponderous lyrical poetry, creating a mesmerizing sonic experience.

Additionally, Rainbow Kitten Surprise have expanded their already stacked 2023 tour schedule. Renowned for highly energetic and unforgettable shows, they will embark on a seven-week North American headline jaunt this fall. Support comes from Indigo De Souza and flipturn on select dates.

Fans may enter to win a trip to see Rainbow Kitten Surprise perform two sold out shows at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO (July 5th & 6th). Listeners may take action and donate for entry here.. The grand prize package includes two tickets to both Red Rocks gigs, access to the official Rainbow Kitten Surprise afterparty, Meow Wolf Convergence Station tickets, and roundtrip air travel for the winner and 1 guest to Denver, CO provided by Southwest Airlines as well as hotel accommodations, rideshare credit, and more. It is the ultimate Rainbow Kitten Surprise summer experience!

These dates will be part of 'Live in Colorado,' a four-night run set around this summer's July 4th holiday with the two nights at Red Rocks and two nights at Dillon, CO's Dillon Amphitheater (July 2nd & 3rd). Fellow Nashville-based outfit The Brook & the Bluff will support all four dates.

