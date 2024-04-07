Rainbow Kitten Surprise Fans With 'Overtime' Featuring Kacey Musgraves

(Elektra) Rainbow Kitten Surprise have released the brand new track "Overtime" featuring 7x-GRAMMY winner Kacey Musgraves. The effervescent single marks the latest offering from the North Carolina-bred quartet's first full-length album in six years, LOVE HATE MUSIC BOX, due out May 10, 2024 via Elektra Entertainment.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise singer/songwriter/frontperson Ela Melo explains: "I really believe in serendipity. I wrote 'Overtime' on a Saturday, met Kacey the following Monday, and got up the nerve to ask if she'd be down to lay down some vocals for it on Tuesday. It's the first time we've had a feature on an RKS song and we're still pinching ourselves that it's her."

The band recently announced details for their upcoming Tiny Music Box Tour, a run of underplay shows that feature differing set lists each night, highlighting material from LOVE HATE MUSIC BOX alongside fan-favorites from throughout the band's beloved discography. With most dates already sold out, the tour will kick off May 6 in Nashville at Brooklyn Bowl, followed by a show at New York's Webster Hall on May 9. Due to overwhelming demand, additional shows have been added to their previously announced 2-night stands in Boston, Austin, and Denver. (Full dates below; additional dates later in the year to be announced soon). Working with Plus 1, $1 per ticket goes towards supporting organizations delivering mental health treatment and access to care.

Related Stories

Rainbow Kitten Surprise Share New Single 'Drop Stop Roll'

News > Rainbow Kitten Surprise