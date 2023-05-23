Riley Green Featured In Premiere Episode Of ACM Garage Talk

(Driven Public Relations) Lucas Oil, the world leader and distributor of high-performance automotive additives and lubricants, and the Academy of Country Music are launching the ACM Garage Talk digital series - highlighting the personal stories behind the vehicles of some of the Country Music world's favorite artists.
Riley Green kicks off the series, giving fans exclusive insight into his 1987 GMC Sierra Custom Deluxe, which he still owns and maintains today. The "If It Wasn't for Trucks" star, who learned how to drive in the truck as a young teenager, sheds light on how he drove it to venues early on in his career - and how it saved a gig in Mississippi when an ice storm stranded his tour bus.
More Artist Stories to be Featured on ACM Garage Talk Presented by Lucas Oil. Three additional artists will be announced in the coming months. As a complement to the series, Lucas Oil sponsored a VIP space at the ACM Country Kickoff festival as a lead-up to the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards which aired on May 11.
The excitement around ACM Week in North Texas began with the ACM Country Kickoff at Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star. Fans experienced a free two-day festival, getting the chance to get up close and personal with some of Country Music's biggest stars and celebrate the ACM Awards' return to North Texas. Some of today's most exciting up-and-coming Country Music artists performed on the main stage, including several ACM Award nominees.
