George Jones Tribute Concert Adds Jelly Roll, Riley Green, Uncle Kracker, The Oak Ridge Boys

Event poster

(2911) Music lovers are in for a real treat as the highly anticipated 'Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones' concert and television special taping comes to the Von Braun Center Propst Arena on April 25, 2023. This special event promises to be a night to remember, featuring some of the most talented musicians in the Country music industry.

Newly added artists Jelly Roll, Riley Green, Uncle Kracker, The Oak Ridge Boys, The Isaacs, and Janie Fricke will round out the final performers' list, which already included Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Wynonna, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Jamey Johnson, Sara Evans, Trace Adkins, Justin Moore, Lorrie Morgan, Michael Ray, Mark Chesnutt, Sam Moore, Tracy Byrd, Tracy Lawrence, Aaron Lewis, Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke, Dillon Carmichael, Gretchen Wilson, Joe Nichols, Sara Evans, and a special appearance by Randy Travis. In addition, a 90's salute to "No Show Jones" will feature a special performance by John Berry, Ty Herndon, RICOCHET's Heath Wright, Billy Yates, and Anita Cochran.

"Thank you to the many fans that are traveling from all over the world to be in Huntsville, Alabama, for this special night," says Nancy Jones. "I think the team of producers has put together some incredible moments that will surprise everyone. People will be laughing, crying, and singing along to so many of the songs performed that night. It will be an emotional night not just for me, but also for these artists as so many were very close to George. I hope everyone that attends or gets to see it on television will enjoy it and remember their favorite George song."

The concert, which pays tribute to the legendary George Jones, will bring many of Jones' greatest hits to the stage. With their incredible voices and exceptional musicianship, these performers are sure to bring down the house with their renditions of classic songs like "The Grand Tour," "Tennessee Whiskey," "White Lightning," "He Stopped Loving Her Today," and many more! The "Still Playin' Possum" event is a fitting tribute to the man who was once dubbed the "greatest living country music singer of all time". George Jones was known for his powerful voice, emotional lyrics, and charismatic performances, and his influence can be heard in the works of so many of today's biggest country stars. This concert event is a chance to celebrate his legacy and to hear some of the best country music around.

In addition, the Nancy Jones VIP dinner the night before the concert event at the Von Braun Center Ballroom will include appearances by Grand Ole Opry stars Randy Travis and Jeannie Pruett, songwriter of "Choices" and "I Don't Need Your Rockin' Chair" Billy Yates, Tony Jackson and others to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are $200 and will include a sit-down meal as well as a photo opportunity with Nancy Jones.

'Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones,' is sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms, Joe From Texas, Breland Homes, Bud Light, Fourth Capital Bank, The Broadway Group, Blaster Chemical, Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse, All Access Coach Leasing, Encore, Coca Cola, Tazikis Mediterranean Café, Sweet Sensational, and Biscuit Belly.

Related Stories

Aaron Lewis Leads Additions To 'Still Playin' Possum George Jones Tribute Event

All-Star Still Playing Possum George Jones Tribute Concert Announced

More George Jones News