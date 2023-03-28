Run The Jewels Announce Career-Spanning Anniversary Shows

(Biz 3) Run the Jewels, the venerated rap duo of Brooklyn's EL-P & Atlanta's Killer Mike, have announced RTJX - Celebrating 10 Years of Run The Jewels, a series of anniversary live events being presented in New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles this Fall. Coming on the heels of the 10th anniversary of the duo's eponymous debut, the group will do four shows in each city, performing a different set each night spanning the band's full discography, bolstered by a plethora of special guests and surprises along the way. It will be the first and only run of club shows in North America since RTJ dropped their album RTJ4 in 2020 and first major performances since wrapping up 2022's now legendary tour with Rage Against The Machine, which included 5 sold out nights at Madison Square Garden.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time, with a special fan pre-sale starting tomorrow - sign-up for early access to tickets here. In addition to single night tickets there will be four night packages available.

Originally released on June 26, 2013 Run The Jewels was conceived as a free thank you gift for fans following the respective successes of Killer Mike's (El-P produced) R.A.P. Music and El-P's Cancer4Cure albums. The project quickly found success that extended beyond their existing fan bases, catapulting them on a ten-year journey that now comprises Grammy nominations, gold-certified singles, mainstage appearances at veritably every major music festival, global touring, and forays into art, beer, cannabis, film, tv and more.

Next month, Run The Jewels and Nike will partner to expand sport for a new generation. The Nike SB Dunk Low and High "Run The Jewels" celebrate the skate community and its culture. Launching on April 20, the sneakers are inspired by the artwork from the group's last two albums. The Low adopts the colors from the cover of 2017's Run The Jewels 3, while the High reimagines the cover from the 2020 album RTJ4. Debuted by Killer Mike and El-P at Mexico's Corona Capital 2022, the sneakers will be available at local skate shops, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers. The Corona Capital performance doubled as a celebration for the band's ambitious RTJ CU4TRO release (which is hitting vinyl for the first time on 4/21, including a special indie vinyl variant for Record Store Day), a full reimagining of RTJ4 through the prism of collaboration with artists, rappers, producers, singers, musicians & visual artists from across Latin America.

"It's mind blowing to us that it's been 10 years since we joined forces as RTJ. The best way we can think to celebrate is to get the whole family together and do what we love for the people who love us back. It's going to be amazing, just like this entire ride has been, and we are grateful to get a chance to celebrate with our jewel runners this year and finally get back into clubs to destroy some stages for you. We're doing 4 cities, 4 nights each, and 4 full albums worth of jams, many we have only performed a small handful of times during our whole existence. So on night one it's RTJ1 in full plus many more songs from the other records, night two it's RTJ2... etc. etc. We can't wait to get out there and see you." - Jaime and Mike

RTJX - CELEBRATING 10 YEARS OF RUN THE JEWELS TOUR DATES

Sept 13 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Sept 14 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Sept 15 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Sept 16 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Sept 27 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Sept 28 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Sept 29 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Sept 30 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Oct 2 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Oct 3 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Oct 4 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Oct 5 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Oct 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Oct 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Oct 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Oct 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

