Six Gun Sally Announce New Single 'Let's Take A Ride'

Single art

(Music City Media) Six Gun Sally will release its eighteenth studio recording titled "Let's Take A Ride." Written by Jeff "Ford" Thurston, Chase Byrant, Adam Box (Brothers Osborne) and Six Gun Sally drummer, Dave Barbe, the single will be available via all digital retail outlets and streaming platforms on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Produced by Jeff "Ford" Thurston alongside Six Gun Sally drummer, Dave Barbe, the freefall summertime love song paints the portrait of a runaway ride heading down a small-town road as the ticket to bigger dreams "somewhere over the rainbow."

The recording features performances by the seven-piece band spotlighting the prowess of Lori Bernish on lead vocals and the seasoned musicianship of Allen Granus (lead guitar), Jeff Yeckel (lead and rhythm guitar), Dan Rach (keys), Stan Brusoski (bass), Billy G (percussion) and Dave Barbe on drums.

SO, LET'S DRIVE ALL NIGHT

STRAIGHT INTO FOREVER

AND SEE WHERE THIS ROAD GOES

TAKE A ONE-WAY TICKET

TO THE BEST DAY OF OUR LIVES

BABY LET'S TAKE A RIDE

"The track has an easy-does-it, roll-your-windows-down, summertime groove with a rebellious 'take a chance' storyline," said co-writer/co-producer Dave Barbe. "The retro, yet contemporary, melody and instrumentation will take some folks back to when they were young, and reel in the young folks who have a taste for yesterday's vibe."

